You could vote on everything from president to mayor in one election in Idaho. Some hate it

McLean, who ran in several Boise City Council races before winning the mayoral race in 2019 after a runoff, said the House changes would make it “much harder for residents to truly engage on a local level.”

“I just think that it’s not in the best interest of the people of the state and our community and others to have to wade through all that to try to make decisions on what could be page four, five or six of a ballot when it comes to a city election,” McLean said at a news conference.

The bill’s opponents in the Legislature made the same argument. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said that even as a state candidate, it was hard to cut through political chatter in the 2020 election cycle when people were largely focused on the presidential election.

In 2019 in Boise, the mayoral election “was the dominant event,” Rubel said Wednesday on the House floor. “Everybody was out there talking about things like should we have a stadium, should we upgrade our library ... nonpartisan but really important municipal issues were dominating the headlines and were things people were listening to and caring about. That would not have happened if that election would have occurred in 2020.”