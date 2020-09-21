Yellowstone’s grizzly numbers are up. Is it time to turn bear management over to states?

But part of his job is to help deal with problem bears and to educate people about keeping garbage and other attractants away from grizzlies. Managing garbage and other human foods is the foundation of grizzly bear management.

What has worked for grizzly bear recovery

The success in the national parks of keeping bears away from garbage has led to the steady increase of grizzly numbers since the 1980s into the early 2000s. But over the last decade, the bear’s numbers in national parks and their best habitats in places like Island Park near Yellowstone have stabilized.

The population overall has spread into wilder public lands just beyond the recovery area into mountain ranges like the Centennials and near communities like Tetonia, Driggs and Victor near the Tetons.

Andrea Santarsiere, a senior attorney for the Center of Biological Diversity, lives in Victor and says she has seen the presence of the bears first-hand.

“There’s pretty much grizzlies in our back yard,” she said.