‘Wrong for Idaho’: Little condemns Legislature’s effort to end pandemic emergency order

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little went on the attack Friday over the Legislature’s moves to end his emergency declaration order, saying the Gem State’s response to the coronavirus would be greatly hindered and calling the actions “harmful.”
In an online address, Little outlined how the emergency declaration has helped Idaho maintain economic success during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so close to returning to normal,” Little said. “But that success is threatened by the actions taking place in the Legislature right now.”
The Republican governor condemned the effort by those in his own party — who hold a supermajority in both the House and Senate — to end the declaration, saying it would put Idahoans at risk. He called on legislators — some of whom, he said, are “perpetuating” myths and misinformation about the pandemic — to stop acting as if the emergency order closes the state or infringes upon personal rights.
The governor noted that all 50 states have emergency declaration orders in place to respond to COVID-19, and pointed to two emergency declaration orders signed by former President Donald Trump that were still in effect as of Friday.
Little said legislators were “playing politics” while putting the state’s response to the ongoing crisis in jeopardy.
“Let me be clear — undeniably, COVID-19 is an emergency. Hundreds of Idahoans have died and many more have been horribly sick. Many Idahoans still face that same terrible risk,” Little said. “The COVID-19 emergency declaration was requested by Idaho communities and it is critical in order for Idaho to receive federal assistance — your taxpayer dollars — to manage this crisis. The COVID-19 emergency declaration has enabled us to quickly cut red tape and increase health care access.
“These are facts.”
Shortly after Little’s address, Idaho House Republicans called the governor’s statements “inflammatory” and said his comments complicate the process. House GOP leaders said they will continue to work on the legislation.
“Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the governor to work with us in this process,” the GOP statement read.
Two bills — one in the House and another in the Senate — seek to end the emergency declaration order first signed by Little on March 13. In the Senate bill, it is noted that the resolution would not impact emergency funds being diverted to Idaho. However, a state without an emergency order in place may not be eligible to receive such aid.
A fiscal note for the House bill — introduced by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard — indicates that it could jeopardize FEMA funding, which has been used for most of the costs for National Guard deployment and getting PPE for first responders.
Little said the Senate bill made it clear that lawmakers want continued access to federal assistance, but noted the proposed legislation could have the opposite effect and cost Idaho taxpayers millions.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden vowed that his administration would fully reimburse the cost of National Guard personnel deployed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House announced a memorandum that would direct FEMA to increase Guard reimbursements from 75% of costs to 100%.
Little added that removing the emergency declaration order also might interfere with the state’s efforts in rolling out coronavirus vaccines, calling that notion “unacceptable.”
“As I have stated over and over, the ‘no action’ alternative has never been an option,” Little said. “Pretending there is no COVID-19 emergency — as some in the Idaho Legislature are doing right now — will have devastating impacts on lives, our health care heroes who are protecting families, and our economy.”
Major Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of the Idaho National Guard, said that eliminating the emergency order would hinder the guard’s efforts in the coronavirus response. Members have been sent around to help at food banks, with storage of PPE and with coronavirus testing.
He explained that for the National Guard to respond to emergencies for longer than 72 hours, a formal disaster declaration is required.
“Currently every state in the nation is using their National Guard to respond to this emergency,” Garshak said. “At a moment like this, just as the Guard begins distributing and administering the vaccine, it is not the time to stand down. Canceling Idaho’s emergency declaration would do just that.”
Little concluded his speech by calling on Idahoans to reach out to their state legislators to tell them not to proceed to end an order that he described as “one of our strongest tools to end this pandemic and get back to normal.”
“I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho,” Little said. “I urge my partners in the Legislature to stop the political games and do what is right for the people of Idaho. Abandon the myth that the emergency declaration somehow shuts down Idaho. Abandon the myth that the emergency declaration somehow infringes on our rights. Abandon these irresponsible attempts to undo Idaho’s emergency declaration, an action that only puts the lives and livelihoods of our families and neighbors in jeopardy.”