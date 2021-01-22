‘Wrong for Idaho’: Little condemns Legislature’s effort to end pandemic emergency order

“Let me be clear — undeniably, COVID-19 is an emergency. Hundreds of Idahoans have died and many more have been horribly sick. Many Idahoans still face that same terrible risk,” Little said. “The COVID-19 emergency declaration was requested by Idaho communities and it is critical in order for Idaho to receive federal assistance — your taxpayer dollars — to manage this crisis. The COVID-19 emergency declaration has enabled us to quickly cut red tape and increase health care access.

“These are facts.”

Shortly after Little’s address, Idaho House Republicans called the governor’s statements “inflammatory” and said his comments complicate the process. House GOP leaders said they will continue to work on the legislation.

“Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the governor to work with us in this process,” the GOP statement read.

Two bills — one in the House and another in the Senate — seek to end the emergency declaration order first signed by Little on March 13. In the Senate bill, it is noted that the resolution would not impact emergency funds being diverted to Idaho. However, a state without an emergency order in place may not be eligible to receive such aid.