TWIN FALLS — As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, it looked as though a retiring longtime legislator from Twin Falls would be succeeded by his wife in the statehouse.

Republican Linda Wright Hartgen was leading a three-way race for House Seat 24B with 58 percent of the vote as of press time, ahead of Democrat Deborah Silver and Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tomkins. Silver and Tomkins had 37 percent and 5 percent, respectively, as of 11 p.m.

“I met a lot of really good people,” Wright Hartgen said Tuesday night, reflecting on the race. “I’ve always enjoyed learning what others think. So that to me is what it’s about.”

Wright Hartgen, a former trial court administrator and Twin Falls County clerk, is expected to replace her husband, Stephen Hartgen, in the Idaho House of Representatives. Hartgen, who chairs the House Commerce and Resources Committee, is retiring after five terms in the Legislature.

With 25 of 47 precincts reporting as of press time, Wright Hartgen had 6,510 votes, Silver had 4,089 votes, and Tomkins had 523 votes.

