Woman votes in Idaho, then California. Fraud? The problems in Idaho’s 2020 elections

BOISE — There was no evidence of widespread fraud in Idaho’s election, top officials say.

That’s good news for those worried about potential fraud throwing the election. About a third of voters polled — and more than three-quarters of Trump supporters polled — believe President-Elect Joe Biden won the election only because of fraud, according to data from a Monmouth University poll released last week. Several prominent government leaders, including President Donald Trump, have said repeatedly that the election was fraudulent, even though there has never been any proof of more than incidental fraud anywhere in the country.

But there were a few problems in Idaho.

Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state, told the Statesman in a phone interview that clerk’s offices from across the state are following up on, or have followed up on, “a sum total of about 14 or 15 scenarios across the state that raise some flags.”

That’s with more than 878,500 ballots cast in Idaho during the general election (the highest number of ballots ever cast in Idaho), making for a total of about 0.000017% of all ballots being flagged with concerns in the state. Houck said the number of ballots flagged is on track with any other year.