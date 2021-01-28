Woman dodges mask rules by dressing ‘like a Muslim,’ she tells Idaho city council

Wearing a scarf over your head or face does not fit requirements in place by the CDC to be effective during the pandemic.

“Fit the mask snugly against the sides of your face, slipping the loops over your ears or tying the strings behind your head,” the CDC said. “If you have to continually adjust your mask, it doesn’t fit properly, and you might need to find a different mask type or brand.”

During the Lewiston City Council meeting, Dugger repeatedly expressed her views against requiring people to wear face masks, which she termed “nonsense” before threatening a class-action lawsuit.

“My education is being held up because of this crap,” she said, during the meeting. “This is terrible. I want to go to school to make this a better place. I want to get my degree.”

The Lewiston City Council thanked community members for their comments that lasted two hours and voted to extend the mask requirement for 90 days.

Councilman John Bradbury said, “I heard over, over and over...about how there’s no science to support masks. That came from a range of people who sincerely believe some data to being given the finger by one of the other speakers. None of that approaches, in my judgment, the opinion of the experts.”

Nez Perce County, which includes Lewiston, has 2,973 total confirmed cases or coronavirus, according to the Idaho Statesman. Since the pandemic reached Idaho, the state has reported 131,011 confirmed cases overall, plus 29,684 probable cases.