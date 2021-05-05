Within hours, Legislature approves bills limiting governor’s emergency powers

There was little debate among Republicans or Democrats on the three House bills, but Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, did debate against House Bill 392. Stennett said the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, mentioned during the Senate committee hearing on the bill that changes in election laws during the pandemic that did not have legislative input were part of the reason why the legislation was necessary.

Stennett said the Idaho House Republican Caucus announced at the end of March 2020 that the primary election would be conducted through absentee voting because of COVID-19 and a shortage of poll workers. The caucus said those changes were made with cooperation from the Legislature, Little and the Idaho Secretary of State.

“However, all of a sudden there is this concern by the Legislature that they want to have legislative input like something had gone wrong or they didn’t have input the last time,” Stennett said. “… I would argue it went remarkably well, and it was with full cooperation of all levels of government. So I’m mystified why we suddenly aren’t happy with this.”

The House bills await Little’s signature or veto. He has five days, not counting Sunday, to sign or veto the bills or let them become law without his signature.