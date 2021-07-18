Will Idaho’s special interest groups be a barrier to tax code changes?

Kelley Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, was one of those surveyed who said she was in favor of a review process. Packer is a former Republican legislator who represented District 28 from 2012 to 2018. Packer said she and other interested parties have been trying to put together a coalition to make a recommendation to Gov. Brad Little on a wider view of tax policy and a thorough review of Idaho’s tax mechanisms and components and how effective they are.

“We have way too many exemptions, in my opinion,” Packer said.

The tendency of the Legislature, she said, is to solve the immediate issue without considering potential ripple effects.

“We basically approached the high priority of the day, we put out the fire of the moment, and it sometimes creates other problems somewhere else in our tax structure,” Packer said. “If you look at it like a balloon, if you push on one part of the balloon to make it smaller and change its presentation or its footprint, then the burden doesn’t go away — it just pops out somewhere else and creates something else we have to address.”