Who pays the highest tax rate in Idaho? Someone making $11,761 a year in taxable income

BOISE — If you’re making $11,761 in taxable income a year in Idaho, you pay the same percentage of your income to the state as the richest man in Idaho. That would be Frank VanderSloot, whose wealth Forbes currently estimates at $3.5 billion.

That’s because in Idaho, residents qualify for the highest income tax rate if they make more than $11,760 in taxable income a year — for 2020, they will have to pay 6.925% of their earnings above that amount, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Married couples qualify for the highest rate at $23,520 a year.

And if you’re making between $7,840 and $11,760 in taxable income a year, you pay the second-highest income tax rate at 6.625%.

Now, Rep. Steve Harris, R-Meridian, wants to lower income and sales taxes. His new bill introduced Tuesday would drop the highest income tax rate to 6.5% — more than a 0.4% drop. The sales tax would also shrink, to 5.3% from its current 6% rate. Harris said it would provide $284 million in tax relief a year.

Harris’ bill wouldn’t change the income brackets for the state’s tax rates. But it would disproportionately provide more tax breaks for higher income earners compared to the poorest households — reducing more income tax for the highest earners.