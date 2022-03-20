Where is the money coming from? PACs, companies donating in the Idaho governor’s race

BOISE — Thirteen candidates for Idaho governor made the candidate filing deadline and are expected to appear on 2022 ballots, including Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Over $3 million has been donated to candidates running for the governor in 2022, through individuals, organizations and political action committees, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, which keeps an ongoing list of donations. While some organizations are locally owned businesses, others are national organizations or come from out of state.
Read below for a list of organizations and PACs that have donated to gubernatorial candidates since Jan. 1, 2021. These include only donations of $50 or greater. Contributions of under $50 are not required to be reported.
This list was last updated on March 16. Companies and PACs are listed in alphabetical order.
Brad Little (R)
Aflac—$2,500
Allstate Insurance Co.—$1,000
Altria Client Services—$10,000
American Council of Engineering Companies of Idaho—$5,000
Anheuser-Busch—$2,500
Arfmann’s Department Store—$750
Astellas Pharma—$1,000
Aston Public Affairs—$500
AT&T—$5,000
Avimor Development—$2,000
Avista Corp.—$5,000
Ball Ventures—$10,000
Bank of Idaho—$5,000
Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery—$1,000
Barrique Distributing—$250
Bayer PAC—$3,000
Bennett Lumber Products—$5,000
Bettencourt Dairies—$1,000
Bevis, Thiry & Schindele, P. A. Attorneys At Law—$100
Big Sky Dairies—$1,000
Blue Cross of Idaho—$10,000
BNSF Railway—$5,000
Boise Real Estate Pros—$1,000
Boyd Livestock Service—$100
Bradshaw Construction—$500
Brett Jensen Farms—$500
Brighton Corporation—$10,000
Building Contractors Assoc Of SW Idaho PAC—$1,000
C&M Gardner—$5,000
Cambia Health Solutions—$5,000
Campo Oil Company—$1,000
Cedar Ridge Dairy—$2,500
Centennial Distributing—$500
Clean Lakes—$250
Clearwater Paper—$8,000
CoreCivic—$5,000
Cotner Building Company—$1,000
Cygnet—$500
Deloitte PAC—$10,000
Discovery Coeur D’Alene Investors—$5,000
Double A Dairy—$1,000
Double N Consulting—$5,000
Downtown Shoe Repair—$400
Empire Airlines—$1,500
Esto Perpetua PAC—$5,000
Fairchild Shearing—$250
Family Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Clinic—$250
Farmers Employees and Agents PAC—$5,000
Foresight Solution—$500
Gardner Property Holdings—$5,000
Gee Automotive—$1,000
Greenway Industries & Seed Co—$1,100
Greg Kimberling Insurance—$500
H & J Enterprises—$500
H. Larry Leasure Investments—$250
Harry S Rinker Investments—$2,000
Hastriter Construction—$500
Hayden Beverage Co.—$5,000
High Prairie Ranch—$250
Hirning Buick GMC—$2,500
Horrocks Engineers—$1,000
Idaho Consumer Owned Utilities Association PAC—$5,000
Idaho Associated General Contractors—$9,500
Idaho Association of Nurse Anesthetists—$5,000
Idaho Association of Realtors—$5,000
Idaho Automobile Dealers Association—$10,000
Idaho Bankers Association—$5,000
Idaho Beer & Wine Distributors Association PAC—$10,000
Idaho Cable Broadband Assocation PAC—$5,000
Idaho Cattle PAC—$2,000
Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine—$1,000
Idaho Committee on Hospitality and Sports—$5,000
Idaho Conservative Growth Fund—$5,000
Idaho Credit Union Legislative Action Committee—$15,000
Idaho Forest Group—$10,000
Idaho Hospital Assocation PAC—$5,000
Idaho Land Fund—$10,000
Idaho Land Title Association—$2,500
Idaho Loggers PAC—$5,000
Idaho Medical PAC—$5,000
Idaho Power—$10,000
Idaho Prosperity Fund—$5,000
Idaho State Independent Auto Dealers Association—$5,000
Idaho Trucking PAC—$5,000
Idaho Victory Fund—$5,000
Idaho Wheat & Barley PAC—$5,000
Intermountain Gas—$10,000
Itafos Conda—$2,500
J.R. Simplot Co.—$5,000
Jackson’s Food Stores—$7,500
Jacobs Engineering Group—$2,500
JLC Equipment—$500
John C Berry & Sons Inc.—$1,000
Jordan Homes—$100
Juliette Corp.—$5,000
KC Gardner Co.—$5,000
Kem C Gardner Family Partnership—$5,000
Kerr Oil Co.—$500
Kestrel West—$2,500
Lumen Technologies Service Group—$5,000
Lynch Oil—$1,500
M3 Builders—$2,500
Magellan Health—$2,500
Management & Training Corp.—$5,000
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Employees PAC—$2,000
McCormick Drive—$10,000
Melaleuca—$10,000
Micron Technology—$10,000
Mile High Outfitters of Idaho—$200
Morris Farms—$500
Motor Vehicle Software Corp.—$10,000
My Hometown Partners—$1,000
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Fund—$1,000
Navigator—$500
Newmax—$2,500
Nicholas Financial—$2,500
North Idaho Builders PAC—$2,500
North Idaho Jet—$5,000
North Idaho Maritime—$500
Northwest Grocery Association PAC—$1,500
NW Dairymen’s Political Education Committee—$1,000
One Main General Services Corp.—$2,500
PacifiCorp Rocky Mountain Power—$10,000
PacificSource Health Plans—$2,500
Parma Post And Pole—$300
Parma Ridge and Wine Spirits—$100
Perpetua Resources—$10,000
Pfizer PAC—$5,000
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America—$10,000
Picabo Livestock Co.—$3,000
Political Action Trust—$250
PotlatchDeltic—$5,000
Premier Aggregates—$500
Premier Technology—$2,500
Prescott Cattle and Consulting—$500
Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho PAC—$10,000
Regence BlueShield of Idaho—$5,000
Reliable Credit Assocation—$2,500
Richardson Oil Company—$500
Riley Stegner and Associates—$1,250
Riverwood Strategies—$2,500
Sage Strategies—$5,000
Security Finance Corporation of Spartanburg—$5,000
SelectHealth—$10,000
Skidmore Inc.—$500
Snake River Oil & Gas—$5,000
Snake River Sugar Co. PAC—$5,000
Snake River Sugarbeet Growers PAC, $2,500
Stein Distributing Co.—$5,000
Stimson Lumber Co.—$10,000
Strategies 360—$5,000
Sun View Dairy—$1,000
Surgery Partners—$10,000
Swedish Match North America—$500
Syringa Networks—$5,000
Tall Timber Consulting—$1,000
TH Holdings—$1,000
The Coeur d’Alene Resort—$5,035
The Sinclair Cos.—$10,000
Toevs Farm—$500
Tradewinds General Contracting—$1,000
TransCanada USA Services Inc. PAC—$1,000
Union Pacific Railroad Co.—$10,000
United Finance—$2,500
United Heritage Financial Group—$5,000
UnitedHealth Group—$4,000
US Ecology Inc.—$5,000
Veritas Advisors—$2,500
W.H. Moore Co.—$500
Waitley Associates—$250
Wallace Building Design—$500
Watkins Distributing Sales & Service—$3,750
Western Trailers—$1,000
Whiteman Lumber Co.—$500
William Vern McCann, Jr. & Associates—$250
Winecup L Cattle Co.—$1,000
Wittmeyer & Associates—$500
World Acceptance Corporation PAC—$5,000
Worst & Associates—$1,000
Janice McGeachin (R)
A Hilleshiem Consulting Co.—$10,000
AEG—$500
All About Faces—$200
Aspen Homes—$1,000
Axe Force One—$500
Benewah County GOP—$1,000
Bennett Lumber Products—$5,000
Berkeley Storage—$1,000
Bonner County Republicans—$600
Bonneville County Republican Central Committee—$1,000
Camas County Republican Women—$500
Colter Kamo—$10,000
Custer County Republican Central Committee—$1,000
DBW LLC—$100
Dow and Company—$110
Eagle Rock Sanitation—$5,000
GatorTail Outboards—$150
Haley Contracting—$1,000
Hall Enterprices Inc.—$50
Haxtell—$5,000
HMH Construction—$10,000
Hymark Farms—$5,000
Idaho Rail Shop—$500
Interwest Supply Inc.—$1,500
Kalisto Design—$1,916
Lohman Helicopter—$5,000
Lordship Church—$50
Magnum French Bulldogs—$200
Mastitis Management Tools—$5,200
Meridian Watch Repair—$200
Morgan Forensic Services—$100
Mountain West Realty—$1,000
Mustard Seed Distribution—$50
My Baby You’ll Be 3D/4D Fetal Ultrasound—$50
NTS Enterprises—$500
Patrick B Field Farms—$1,000
Pro Clean Power—$1,000
Quality Steel Inc.—$800
Rattlesnake Holdings—$5,000
Regan Designs—$999
Rock Creek Consulting—$1,250
Sawtooth PAC—$5,000
ServiceMaster Fire and Water Clean Up by CPR—$200
SLC Corporate Image—$1,000
Summers Technology Group—$5,000
T-Bone Racing—$50
Tanglefoot Limited—$1,000
The Arms Cache—$50
The Sprinkler Shop—$1,000
Titanium Partners—$1,000
Trans4mations—$460
Wawona Properties—$5,000
Wind Ridge Cattle—$150
Worman Forest Management—$1,000
Xtreme Manufacturing—$950
Ammon Bundy (I)
Blackhawk Aerial—$5,000
Evolution Chiropractic and Wellness—$195
Freedom Tabernacle—$5,000
Paintmania—$50
Power Marketing—$5,000
The Karlfeldt Center—$245
Edward Humphreys (R)
Carter Express—$500
Diversified Investments—$1,000
Eagle Defense—$1,000
Empire Title—$2,000
Handyman Connection of Boise—$250
Minerts & Associates—$5,000
Printing Solutions—$2,000
Wachtell Family Foundation—$5,000
Zasio Properties—$100
Steve Bradshaw (R)
Hammack Construction—$1,500
Kerry Green Real Estate—$1,000
Wrenco Arms—$90