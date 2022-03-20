Where is the money coming from? PACs, companies donating in the Idaho governor’s race

BOISE — Thirteen candidates for Idaho governor made the candidate filing deadline and are expected to appear on 2022 ballots, including Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

Over $3 million has been donated to candidates running for the governor in 2022, through individuals, organizations and political action committees, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, which keeps an ongoing list of donations. While some organizations are locally owned businesses, others are national organizations or come from out of state.

Read below for a list of organizations and PACs that have donated to gubernatorial candidates since Jan. 1, 2021. These include only donations of $50 or greater. Contributions of under $50 are not required to be reported.

This list was last updated on March 16. Companies and PACs are listed in alphabetical order.

Brad Little (R)

Aflac—$2,500

Allstate Insurance Co.—$1,000

Altria Client Services—$10,000

American Council of Engineering Companies of Idaho—$5,000

Anheuser-Busch—$2,500

Arfmann’s Department Store—$750

Astellas Pharma—$1,000

Aston Public Affairs—$500

AT&T—$5,000

Avimor Development—$2,000

Avista Corp.—$5,000

Ball Ventures—$10,000

Bank of Idaho—$5,000

Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery—$1,000

Barrique Distributing—$250

Bayer PAC—$3,000

Bennett Lumber Products—$5,000

Bettencourt Dairies—$1,000

Bevis, Thiry & Schindele, P. A. Attorneys At Law—$100

Big Sky Dairies—$1,000

Blue Cross of Idaho—$10,000

BNSF Railway—$5,000

Boise Real Estate Pros—$1,000

Boyd Livestock Service—$100

Bradshaw Construction—$500

Brett Jensen Farms—$500

Brighton Corporation—$10,000

Building Contractors Assoc Of SW Idaho PAC—$1,000

C&M Gardner—$5,000

Cambia Health Solutions—$5,000

Campo Oil Company—$1,000

Cedar Ridge Dairy—$2,500

Centennial Distributing—$500

Clean Lakes—$250

Clearwater Paper—$8,000

CoreCivic—$5,000

Cotner Building Company—$1,000

Cygnet—$500

Deloitte PAC—$10,000

Discovery Coeur D’Alene Investors—$5,000

Double A Dairy—$1,000

Double N Consulting—$5,000

Downtown Shoe Repair—$400

Empire Airlines—$1,500

Esto Perpetua PAC—$5,000

Fairchild Shearing—$250

Family Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Clinic—$250

Farmers Employees and Agents PAC—$5,000

Foresight Solution—$500

Gardner Property Holdings—$5,000

Gee Automotive—$1,000

Greenway Industries & Seed Co—$1,100

Greg Kimberling Insurance—$500

H & J Enterprises—$500

H. Larry Leasure Investments—$250

Harry S Rinker Investments—$2,000

Hastriter Construction—$500

Hayden Beverage Co.—$5,000

High Prairie Ranch—$250

Hirning Buick GMC—$2,500

Horrocks Engineers—$1,000

Idaho Consumer Owned Utilities Association PAC—$5,000

Idaho Associated General Contractors—$9,500

Idaho Association of Nurse Anesthetists—$5,000

Idaho Association of Realtors—$5,000

Idaho Automobile Dealers Association—$10,000

Idaho Bankers Association—$5,000

Idaho Beer & Wine Distributors Association PAC—$10,000

Idaho Cable Broadband Assocation PAC—$5,000

Idaho Cattle PAC—$2,000

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine—$1,000

Idaho Committee on Hospitality and Sports—$5,000

Idaho Conservative Growth Fund—$5,000

Idaho Credit Union Legislative Action Committee—$15,000

Idaho Forest Group—$10,000

Idaho Hospital Assocation PAC—$5,000

Idaho Land Fund—$10,000

Idaho Land Title Association—$2,500

Idaho Loggers PAC—$5,000

Idaho Medical PAC—$5,000

Idaho Power—$10,000

Idaho Prosperity Fund—$5,000

Idaho State Independent Auto Dealers Association—$5,000

Idaho Trucking PAC—$5,000

Idaho Victory Fund—$5,000

Idaho Wheat & Barley PAC—$5,000

Intermountain Gas—$10,000

Itafos Conda—$2,500

J.R. Simplot Co.—$5,000

Jackson’s Food Stores—$7,500

Jacobs Engineering Group—$2,500

JLC Equipment—$500

John C Berry & Sons Inc.—$1,000

Jordan Homes—$100

Juliette Corp.—$5,000

KC Gardner Co.—$5,000

Kem C Gardner Family Partnership—$5,000

Kerr Oil Co.—$500

Kestrel West—$2,500

Lumen Technologies Service Group—$5,000

Lynch Oil—$1,500

M3 Builders—$2,500

Magellan Health—$2,500

Management & Training Corp.—$5,000

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Employees PAC—$2,000

McCormick Drive—$10,000

Melaleuca—$10,000

Micron Technology—$10,000

Mile High Outfitters of Idaho—$200

Morris Farms—$500

Motor Vehicle Software Corp.—$10,000

My Hometown Partners—$1,000

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Fund—$1,000

Navigator—$500

Newmax—$2,500

Nicholas Financial—$2,500

North Idaho Builders PAC—$2,500

North Idaho Jet—$5,000

North Idaho Maritime—$500

Northwest Grocery Association PAC—$1,500

NW Dairymen’s Political Education Committee—$1,000

One Main General Services Corp.—$2,500

PacifiCorp Rocky Mountain Power—$10,000

PacificSource Health Plans—$2,500

Parma Post And Pole—$300

Parma Ridge and Wine Spirits—$100

Perpetua Resources—$10,000

Pfizer PAC—$5,000

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America—$10,000

Picabo Livestock Co.—$3,000

Political Action Trust—$250

PotlatchDeltic—$5,000

Premier Aggregates—$500

Premier Technology—$2,500

Prescott Cattle and Consulting—$500

Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho PAC—$10,000

Regence BlueShield of Idaho—$5,000

Reliable Credit Assocation—$2,500

Richardson Oil Company—$500

Riley Stegner and Associates—$1,250

Riverwood Strategies—$2,500

Sage Strategies—$5,000

Security Finance Corporation of Spartanburg—$5,000

SelectHealth—$10,000

Skidmore Inc.—$500

Snake River Oil & Gas—$5,000

Snake River Sugar Co. PAC—$5,000

Snake River Sugarbeet Growers PAC, $2,500

Stein Distributing Co.—$5,000

Stimson Lumber Co.—$10,000

Strategies 360—$5,000

Sun View Dairy—$1,000

Surgery Partners—$10,000

Swedish Match North America—$500

Syringa Networks—$5,000

Tall Timber Consulting—$1,000

TH Holdings—$1,000

The Coeur d’Alene Resort—$5,035

The Sinclair Cos.—$10,000

Toevs Farm—$500

Tradewinds General Contracting—$1,000

TransCanada USA Services Inc. PAC—$1,000

Union Pacific Railroad Co.—$10,000

United Finance—$2,500

United Heritage Financial Group—$5,000

UnitedHealth Group—$4,000

US Ecology Inc.—$5,000

Veritas Advisors—$2,500

W.H. Moore Co.—$500

Waitley Associates—$250

Wallace Building Design—$500

Watkins Distributing Sales & Service—$3,750

Western Trailers—$1,000

Whiteman Lumber Co.—$500

William Vern McCann, Jr. & Associates—$250

Winecup L Cattle Co.—$1,000

Wittmeyer & Associates—$500

World Acceptance Corporation PAC—$5,000

Worst & Associates—$1,000

Janice McGeachin (R)

A Hilleshiem Consulting Co.—$10,000

AEG—$500

All About Faces—$200

Aspen Homes—$1,000

Axe Force One—$500

Benewah County GOP—$1,000

Bennett Lumber Products—$5,000

Berkeley Storage—$1,000

Bonner County Republicans—$600

Bonneville County Republican Central Committee—$1,000

Camas County Republican Women—$500

Colter Kamo—$10,000

Custer County Republican Central Committee—$1,000

DBW LLC—$100

Dow and Company—$110

Eagle Rock Sanitation—$5,000

GatorTail Outboards—$150

Haley Contracting—$1,000

Hall Enterprices Inc.—$50

Haxtell—$5,000

HMH Construction—$10,000

Hymark Farms—$5,000

Idaho Rail Shop—$500

Interwest Supply Inc.—$1,500

Kalisto Design—$1,916

Lohman Helicopter—$5,000

Lordship Church—$50

Magnum French Bulldogs—$200

Mastitis Management Tools—$5,200

Meridian Watch Repair—$200

Morgan Forensic Services—$100

Mountain West Realty—$1,000

Mustard Seed Distribution—$50

My Baby You’ll Be 3D/4D Fetal Ultrasound—$50

NTS Enterprises—$500

Patrick B Field Farms—$1,000

Pro Clean Power—$1,000

Quality Steel Inc.—$800

Rattlesnake Holdings—$5,000

Regan Designs—$999

Rock Creek Consulting—$1,250

Sawtooth PAC—$5,000

ServiceMaster Fire and Water Clean Up by CPR—$200

SLC Corporate Image—$1,000

Summers Technology Group—$5,000

T-Bone Racing—$50

Tanglefoot Limited—$1,000

The Arms Cache—$50

The Sprinkler Shop—$1,000

Titanium Partners—$1,000

Trans4mations—$460

Wawona Properties—$5,000

Wind Ridge Cattle—$150

Worman Forest Management—$1,000

Xtreme Manufacturing—$950

Ammon Bundy (I)

Blackhawk Aerial—$5,000

Evolution Chiropractic and Wellness—$195

Freedom Tabernacle—$5,000

Paintmania—$50

Power Marketing—$5,000

The Karlfeldt Center—$245

Edward Humphreys (R)

Carter Express—$500

Diversified Investments—$1,000

Eagle Defense—$1,000

Empire Title—$2,000

Handyman Connection of Boise—$250

Minerts & Associates—$5,000

Printing Solutions—$2,000

Wachtell Family Foundation—$5,000

Zasio Properties—$100

Steve Bradshaw (R)

Hammack Construction—$1,500

Kerry Green Real Estate—$1,000

Wrenco Arms—$90

