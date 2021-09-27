What's on ballots for the Nov. 2 election in south-central Idaho?

The Nov. 2 election is right around the corner. See everyone running in every south-central Idaho county.
Twin Falls County West End Cemetery (District 3)
Jacqueline Frey
Buhl Mayor
Pamela McClain
Buhl City Council (Four-year term)
Michael Higbee
Amanda Hawkins
Taylor Morse
Castleford Mayor
Dan Howard
Castleford City Council (Four-year term)
Cliff Lockhart
Roxanne Stiegemeier
Castleford City Council (Two-year term)
No filing
Filer Mayor
Bob Templeman
Filer City Council (Four-year term)
Joe Durham
Samuel Callen
Filer City Council (Two-year term)
Tracey Daluiso
Desiree Romano
Hailey Wadsworth
Hansen City Council (Four-year term)
Tony Bohrn
Veronica Rodriguez
Hansen City Council (Two-year term)
No filing
Hollister Mayor
Audrey Gonzalez
Robyn Grover
Hollister City Council (Four-year term)
James E. LaRue
Jacqueline Nieto
Kimberly City Council (Four-year term)
Nancy Duncan
Robert B. Tomlinson
Murtaugh City Council (Four-year term)
Humberto Chavez Jr.
Christina Andersen
Twin Falls City Council (Seat 1)
Craig M. Kelley
Patrick Patterson
Jason Brown
James Piersol
Tara Rueda
Twin Falls City Council (Seat 5)
Mike Allred
Hanna J. Cameron
Spencer Cutler
Liyah Babayan
Twin Falls City Council (Seat 6)
Christopher Reid
Buhl Fire (District 1)
Glenn Van Patten
Buhl Fire (District 2)
Neal D. Gier
Castleford Fire (District 1)
Troy Schlund
Castleford Fire (District 2)
Lonny Zimmers
Filer Fire (District 3)
Blayne D. Wright
Rock Creek Fire (District 1)
Doug Fisher
Marshall Crosby Bishop
Rock Creek Fire (District 3)
Brad Perkins (write-in candidate)
Salmon Tract Fire (District 1)
Todd Lanting
Salmon Tract Fire (District 2)
Noelle Stebbins
Twin Falls Fire (District 2)
James M. Olson
Twin Falls Fire (District 3)
Jim Kuykendall
Castleford Recreation (District 1)
Justin Clark
Castleford Recreation (District 2)
No filing
Filer Recreation (District 2)
No filing
Filer Recreation (District 3)
No filing
Buhl School District (Zone 1)
Paul Pettit
Adrian Preader
Buhl School District (Zone 2)
Les Harper
Melissa J. Kippes
Buhl School District (Zone 5)
Jennie Ridley
Castleford School District (Zone 4)
Charlene Davis
Castleford School District (Zone 5)
Kimberly A. Taylor
Filer School District (Zone 2)
Ryan Gurney
Filer School District (Zone 3)
Bill Deetz
Filer School District (Zone 5)
D. Greg Beal
Jenni Lanting
Hagerman School District (Zone 4)
Bryan Whitmarsh
Hansen School District (Zone 1)
Ramiro Hernandez
Hansen School District (Zone 4)
Krystal Ray
Hansen School District (Zone 5)
Dave Bjorneberg
Kimberly School District (Zone 2)
Zachary T. Kelsey
Kimberly School District (Zone 3)
Rex Ward
Murtaugh School District (Zone 1)
Matt Stanger
Murtaugh School District (Zone 2)
Eric Andersen
Murtaugh School District (Zone 4)
Dane Roseborough
Twin Falls School District (Zone 1)
Eric M. Smallwood
Twin Falls School District (Zone 3)
Jayson E. Lloyd
Please note the following deadlines:
- Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
- Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 on the first floor of Twin Falls County West at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
- The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 22. Requests can be returned to the recorder’s office by mail (TFC Elections, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, ID 83303), fax (208-736-4182) or email (elections@tfco.org). The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
Blaine County Ketchum Mayor
Neil Bradshaw
Perry Boyle
Spencer Cordovano
David Barovetto
Ketchum City Council
Amanda Breen
Mickey Garcia
Courtney Hamilton
Gwen Raney
Reid Stillman
Hailey Mayor
Heidi Husbands
Tom DeAntonio
Jane Drussel
Kaz Thea
Kris Wirth
Carey Mayor
Randall Patterson
Sara Mecham
Carey City Council (Four-year term)
Alyssa Cenarrusa
Clayton R. Mecham
Matthias (Matt) Harmon
Blaine County School District (Zone 2)
Blanca Romero
Tammy Prosper (Write-in candidate)
Blaine County School District (Zone 4)
Juanita Young
Dan Turner
Please note the following deadlines:
- Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
- Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
- The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Absentee ballots can be requested online at
or by submitting a paper application to the Blaine County Elections office. The paper application is available at
- . The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
Lincoln County Richfield Fire (Zone 1)
Ashley Lezamiz
Jose Laughmiller
Mark Whitesell
Richfield Fire (Zone 3)
Jason Brauburger
Tommy Standlee
LuAnn Swainston
Please note the following deadlines:
- Last day to register to vote is Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.
- Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 111 W. B Street, Shoshone.
Gooding County Gooding Mayor
Jeff Brekke
Diane Houser
Gooding City Council
Jerry Pierce
Aubrey Cheney
Chuck Cram
Lai Lonnie Rogers
Gooding School (Zone 1)
Deborah Balch
Gooding School (Zone 5)
Michael Perry
Gooding Fire (Sub-district 1)
Jim Brockman
Gooding Fire (Sub-district 2)
Joseph D. Pavkov
Gooding Recreation (Sub-district 1)
No filing
Gooding Recreation (Sub-district 2)
John L. McLaughlin Jr.
Gooding Cemetery (Sub-district 3)
Ron Darcy
Wendell Mayor
Brad Christopherson
Rebecca Bunn Vipperman
Wendell City Council
Shaun Spencer
John Gnesa
Wendell School District (Zone 2)
Michelle Ponce
Wendell School District (Zone 4)
Jack R. Lancaster
Wendell School District (Zone 5)
Quin Yong
Wendell Fire (Sub-district 1)
Warren Lawton
Wendell Fire (Sub-district 3)
Danny L. Mason
Wendell Recreation (Sub-district 3)
Sarah Huskinson
Wendell Cemetery (Sub-district 2)
Gary E. Cox
Bliss City Council
Sharon Fuelling
No filling
Bliss School District (Zone 2)
Clinton J. Palmer Jr.
Bliss School District (Zone 4)
Stan Hoskovec
Bliss School District (Zone 5)
Lauresa Schoessler
Bliss Fire (Sub-district 2)
Mike Elliot
Bliss Fire (Sub-district 3)
Stephen Shern
Hagerman City Council
Jared Hillier
Wes Owsley
Hagerman School District (Zone 1)
Dagny Bogaard
Monte Osborne
Hagerman School District (Zone 4)
Bryan Whitmarsh
Hagerman School District (Zone 5)
Philip A. Gossi
Hagerman Fire (Sub-district 3)
Kirt Martin
Hagerman Cemetery (Sub-district 1)
Jeff Brown
Hagerman Cemetery (Sub-district 2)
Lynn I. Arriaga
Buhl School District (Zone 2)
Les Harper
Melissa J. Kippes
Please note the following deadlines:
- Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 at the Gooding Court House at 624 Main St., Gooding.
Jerome County Jerome Mayor
David M. Davis
Jerome City Council (Four-year term)
Jason L. Peterson
Bryan E. Craig
Robert (Bob) Culver
Eden City Council (Four-year term)
Michelle Taylor
Susan K. Vineyard
Randy W. Bartlett
Jerome School District Trustee (Zone 2) (Four-year term)
Jackie Cook
West End Fire (Sub-district 2)
Greg Walton
Michael R. McCall
West End Fire (Sub-district 3)
Steve Roberts
Shane Oldham
Please note the following deadlines:
- Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 in room 301 of the Jerome County Courthouse at 300 North Lincoln, Jerome.
Cassia County Burley mayor, 4-year term
Candidate, I- Steve Ormond
Burley city council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms
Candidates, Stegan Phillips, I—Casey Andersen, I—Jon R. Anderson, I—Bryce Morgan
Declo City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates, Clinten W. Heward, Orville Hormann, Lamont Young
Declo Cemetery District Sub District 2, 1 seat open, 4-year term
Candidate, Kathy D. Eklund
Declo Cemetery District Sub District 3, 1 seat open, 4-year term
Candidates , Pamela M. Young, Fred L. Darrington
Cassia County School District trustee Zone 4
Candidates: Mandy Baker, I—Bruce B. Thompson
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 1, 1 seat open, 4-year-term
Candidates, Marshall Crosby Bishop, Doug Fisher
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 3, 1 open seat, 4-year term
No candidates
Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy
Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.
Early Voting will take place at the Cassia County Courthouse, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct 18—29.
Minidoka County
Acequia mayor, 4- year term
Candidate, I- Larry Wall
Acequia City Council, 2 seats open, both 4-year terms
Candidates, Nina Stephenson, Efrain Ramirez
Burley mayor 4-year term
Candidate , I—Steve Ormond
Burley City Council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms
Candidates, I—Jon R. Anderson, Stegan Phillips, I- Casey Andersen, I—Bryce Morgan
Minidoka County Heyburn mayor, 4-year term
Candidates, appointed ,Dick Galbraith, Mark Rosa
Heyburn City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates: Dan Davidson, appointed Rick Tundag, I—Chad Anderson
Minidoka mayor, 4-year term
No candidates
Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 4-year term
No candidates
Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 2-year term
No candidates
Paul City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates, I—Bent Browning, I -Brent D. Stimpson
Rupert City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms Candidates, I—Tammy Jones, Randy Thompson, I—Joel Heward Rupert City Council,
1 open seat, 2-year term
Candidate, appointed, Kris Faux
Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy
Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.
Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #1, 1 open seat, 4-year term
Candidate, Juan M. Perez
Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #4, 1 open seat, 4-year term
Candidates, Autumn Clark, I—Mary Andersen
West End Fire Protection District Sub-District 2, 1 open seat, 4-year term
Candidates, Greg Walton, Michael McCall