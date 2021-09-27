 Skip to main content
What's on ballots for the Nov. 2 election in south-central Idaho?
What's on ballots for the Nov. 2 election in south-central Idaho?

The Nov. 2 election is right around the corner. See everyone running in every south-central Idaho county.

Twin Falls County West End Cemetery (District 3)

Jacqueline Frey

Buhl Mayor

Pamela McClain

Buhl City Council (Four-year term)

Michael Higbee

Amanda Hawkins

Taylor Morse

Castleford Mayor

Dan Howard

Castleford City Council (Four-year term)

Cliff Lockhart

Roxanne Stiegemeier

Castleford City Council (Two-year term)

No filing

Filer Mayor

Bob Templeman

Filer City Council (Four-year term)

Joe Durham

Samuel Callen

Filer City Council (Two-year term)

Tracey Daluiso

Desiree Romano

Hailey Wadsworth

Hansen City Council (Four-year term)

Tony Bohrn

Veronica Rodriguez

Hansen City Council (Two-year term)

No filing

Hollister Mayor

Audrey Gonzalez

Robyn Grover

Hollister City Council (Four-year term)

James E. LaRue

Jacqueline Nieto

Kimberly City Council (Four-year term)

Nancy Duncan

Robert B. Tomlinson

Murtaugh City Council (Four-year term)

Humberto Chavez Jr.

Christina Andersen

Twin Falls City Council (Seat 1)

Craig M. Kelley

Patrick Patterson

Jason Brown

James Piersol

Tara Rueda

Twin Falls City Council (Seat 5)

Mike Allred

Hanna J. Cameron

Spencer Cutler

Liyah Babayan

Twin Falls City Council (Seat 6)

Christopher Reid

Buhl Fire (District 1)

Glenn Van Patten

Buhl Fire (District 2)

Neal D. Gier

Castleford Fire (District 1)

Troy Schlund

Castleford Fire (District 2)

Lonny Zimmers

Filer Fire (District 3)

Blayne D. Wright

Rock Creek Fire (District 1)

Doug Fisher

Marshall Crosby Bishop

Rock Creek Fire (District 3)

Brad Perkins (write-in candidate)

Salmon Tract Fire (District 1)

Todd Lanting

Salmon Tract Fire (District 2)

Noelle Stebbins

Twin Falls Fire (District 2)

James M. Olson

Twin Falls Fire (District 3)

Jim Kuykendall

Castleford Recreation (District 1)

Justin Clark

Castleford Recreation (District 2)

No filing

Filer Recreation (District 2)

No filing

Filer Recreation (District 3)

No filing

Buhl School District (Zone 1)

Paul Pettit

Adrian Preader

Buhl School District (Zone 2)

Les Harper

Melissa J. Kippes

Buhl School District (Zone 5)

Jennie Ridley

Castleford School District (Zone 4)

Charlene Davis

Castleford School District (Zone 5)

Kimberly A. Taylor

Filer School District (Zone 2)

Ryan Gurney

Filer School District (Zone 3)

Bill Deetz

Filer School District (Zone 5)

D. Greg Beal

Jenni Lanting

Hagerman School District (Zone 4)

Bryan Whitmarsh

Hansen School District (Zone 1)

Ramiro Hernandez

Hansen School District (Zone 4)

Krystal Ray

Hansen School District (Zone 5)

Dave Bjorneberg

Kimberly School District (Zone 2)

Zachary T. Kelsey

Kimberly School District (Zone 3)

Rex Ward

Murtaugh School District (Zone 1)

Matt Stanger

Murtaugh School District (Zone 2)

Eric Andersen

Murtaugh School District (Zone 4)

Dane Roseborough

Twin Falls School District (Zone 1)

Eric M. Smallwood

Twin Falls School District (Zone 3)

Jayson E. Lloyd

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
  • Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 on the first floor of Twin Falls County West at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
  • The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 22. Requests can be returned to the recorder’s office by mail (TFC Elections, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, ID 83303), fax (208-736-4182) or email (elections@tfco.org). The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Blaine County Ketchum Mayor

Neil Bradshaw

Perry Boyle

Spencer Cordovano

David Barovetto

Ketchum City Council

Amanda Breen

Mickey Garcia

Courtney Hamilton

Gwen Raney

Reid Stillman

Hailey Mayor

Heidi Husbands

Tom DeAntonio

Jane Drussel

Kaz Thea

Kris Wirth

Carey Mayor

Randall Patterson

Sara Mecham

Carey City Council (Four-year term)

Alyssa Cenarrusa

Clayton R. Mecham

Matthias (Matt) Harmon

Blaine County School District (Zone 2)

Blanca Romero

Tammy Prosper (Write-in candidate)

Blaine County School District (Zone 4)

Juanita Young

Dan Turner

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
  • Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
  • The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Absentee ballots can be requested online at
voteidaho.gov

or by submitting a paper application to the Blaine County Elections office. The paper application is available at

www.blainecounty.org
  • . The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Lincoln County Richfield Fire (Zone 1)

Ashley Lezamiz

Jose Laughmiller

Mark Whitesell

Richfield Fire (Zone 3)

Jason Brauburger

Tommy Standlee

LuAnn Swainston

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Last day to register to vote is Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.
  • Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 111 W. B Street, Shoshone.

Gooding County Gooding Mayor

Jeff Brekke

Diane Houser

Gooding City Council

Jerry Pierce

Aubrey Cheney

Chuck Cram

Lai Lonnie Rogers

Gooding School (Zone 1)

Deborah Balch

Gooding School (Zone 5)

Michael Perry

Gooding Fire (Sub-district 1)

Jim Brockman

Gooding Fire (Sub-district 2)

Joseph D. Pavkov

Gooding Recreation (Sub-district 1)

No filing

Gooding Recreation (Sub-district 2)

John L. McLaughlin Jr.

Gooding Cemetery (Sub-district 3)

Ron Darcy

Wendell Mayor

Brad Christopherson

Rebecca Bunn Vipperman

Wendell City Council

Shaun Spencer

John Gnesa

Wendell School District (Zone 2)

Michelle Ponce

Wendell School District (Zone 4)

Jack R. Lancaster

Wendell School District (Zone 5)

Quin Yong

Wendell Fire (Sub-district 1)

Warren Lawton

Wendell Fire (Sub-district 3)

Danny L. Mason

Wendell Recreation (Sub-district 3)

Sarah Huskinson

Wendell Cemetery (Sub-district 2)

Gary E. Cox

Bliss City Council

Sharon Fuelling

No filling

Bliss School District (Zone 2)

Clinton J. Palmer Jr.

Bliss School District (Zone 4)

Stan Hoskovec

Bliss School District (Zone 5)

Lauresa Schoessler

Bliss Fire (Sub-district 2)

Mike Elliot

Bliss Fire (Sub-district 3)

Stephen Shern

Hagerman City Council

Jared Hillier

Wes Owsley

Hagerman School District (Zone 1)

Dagny Bogaard

Monte Osborne

Hagerman School District (Zone 4)

Bryan Whitmarsh

Hagerman School District (Zone 5)

Philip A. Gossi

Hagerman Fire (Sub-district 3)

Kirt Martin

Hagerman Cemetery (Sub-district 1)

Jeff Brown

Hagerman Cemetery (Sub-district 2)

Lynn I. Arriaga

Buhl School District (Zone 2)

Les Harper

Melissa J. Kippes

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 at the Gooding Court House at 624 Main St., Gooding.

Jerome County Jerome Mayor

David M. Davis

Jerome City Council (Four-year term)

Jason L. Peterson

Bryan E. Craig

Robert (Bob) Culver

Eden City Council (Four-year term)

Michelle Taylor

Susan K. Vineyard

Randy W. Bartlett

Jerome School District Trustee (Zone 2) (Four-year term)

Jackie Cook

West End Fire (Sub-district 2)

Greg Walton

Michael R. McCall

West End Fire (Sub-district 3)

Steve Roberts

Shane Oldham

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 in room 301 of the Jerome County Courthouse at 300 North Lincoln, Jerome.

Cassia County Burley mayor, 4-year term

Candidate, I- Steve Ormond

Burley city council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms

Candidates, Stegan Phillips, I—Casey Andersen, I—Jon R. Anderson, I—Bryce Morgan

Declo City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates, Clinten W. Heward, Orville Hormann, Lamont Young

Declo Cemetery District Sub District 2, 1 seat open, 4-year term

Candidate, Kathy D. Eklund

Declo Cemetery District Sub District 3, 1 seat open, 4-year term

Candidates , Pamela M. Young, Fred L. Darrington

Cassia County School District trustee Zone 4

Candidates: Mandy Baker, I—Bruce B. Thompson

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 1, 1 seat open, 4-year-term

Candidates, Marshall Crosby Bishop, Doug Fisher

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Sub District 3, 1 open seat, 4-year term

No candidates

Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy

Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.

Early Voting will take place at the Cassia County Courthouse, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct 18—29.

Minidoka County

Acequia mayor, 4- year term

Candidate, I- Larry Wall

Acequia City Council, 2 seats open, both 4-year terms

Candidates, Nina Stephenson, Efrain Ramirez

Burley mayor 4-year term

Candidate , I—Steve Ormond

Burley City Council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms

Candidates, I—Jon R. Anderson, Stegan Phillips, I- Casey Andersen, I—Bryce Morgan

Minidoka County Heyburn mayor, 4-year term

Candidates, appointed ,Dick Galbraith, Mark Rosa

Heyburn City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates: Dan Davidson, appointed Rick Tundag, I—Chad Anderson

Minidoka mayor, 4-year term

No candidates

Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 4-year term

No candidates

Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 2-year term

No candidates

Paul City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates, I—Bent Browning, I -Brent D. Stimpson

Rupert City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms Candidates, I—Tammy Jones, Randy Thompson, I—Joel Heward Rupert City Council,

1 open seat, 2-year term

Candidate, appointed, Kris Faux

Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy

Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.

Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #1, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidate, Juan M. Perez

Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #4, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidates, Autumn Clark, I—Mary Andersen

West End Fire Protection District Sub-District 2, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidates, Greg Walton, Michael McCall

West End Fire Protection District Sub-District 3, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidates, Steve Roberts, Shane Oldham

Early voting in Minidoka County will be held from 9 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Oct. 18—22 and 9 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Oct. 25—29 at the Minidoka County Courthouse foyer.

