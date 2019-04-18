BOISE — While health care and education dominated the headlines and social media debates, lawmakers in south-central Idaho and elsewhere were busy passing hundreds of other bills on a wide range of issues. Here are some bills from Magic Valley lawmakers that passed this session — and some that didn’t.
Passed: Transferring funding from police to roads: A bill sponsored by Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, will transfer some dedicated funding from state police to transportation infrastructure. The law will take the 5% — or roughly $17 million — of the Highway Distribution Account that Idaho State Police currently receives and put it toward the maintenance of local and state roads and bridges.
Passed: Concealed carry for 18-year-olds in cities: Idahoans between 18 and 21 years old will be able to carry concealed handguns within city limits, thanks to a bill from Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett. Under previous law, only those 21 and older could carry a concealed handgun inside a city.
Passed: Blocking pornography on library Wi-Fi: Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, authored a bill that will require libraries in Idaho to block minors from viewing pornography and other obscene content through the library’s public Wi-Fi. The law will not affect Twin Falls Public Library, which already has a filter in place.
Failed: No exploding targets on public lands during fire season: A bill from Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, that would have banned the use of exploding targets on state land during the designated wildfire season died in the House. The bill came after an exploding target caused the Sharps Fire near Bellevue last summer, burning more than 64,000 acres.
Failed: Regulating pharmacy benefit managers: A bill from Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, to put regulations on pharmacy benefit managers in Idaho died in a House committee. PBMs, as they are sometimes known, are third-party administrators under contract by insurance companies, employers, and government entities to handle the prescription drug benefit component of health plans. The bill would have required PBMs working in Idaho to register with the state’s Department of Insurance and would have provided the department with the authority to write rules.
Failed: Profiling motorcyclists: A bill from Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, to ban the profiling of motorcyclists by law enforcement died in the House, with critics arguing that the state should not put protections for one particular group into statute. The bill would have added a section to Idaho Code stating that no state or local law enforcement can stop and question, arrest, or search a motorcyclist simply because he is riding a motorcycle or wearing “motorcycle-related paraphernalia.”
