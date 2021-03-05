What are Idaho’s public lands worth? Lawmakers aim to find out – and to get U.S. to pay

Horman said 63% of all land in Idaho is federally managed. Last year, Idaho received $33.7 million in PILT payments, down from a high of $36 million in 2018.

“...when the federal government controls that much of our land, as our population density increases on the remaining part of that land, it’s no wonder our property taxes are skyrocketing,” Horman said.

According to the resolution, the state Federalism Committee would use “pilot technologies providing an objective standard to evaluate and appraise federal lands in real time to determine the fair taxable reimbursement value of federal lands.”

“There’s new technology available to be able to analyze the lands and then be able to make informed requests,” Horman said. “Not just ‘We want more money,’ but here are the valuations of why we think that this fulfills the obligation the federal government made.”

Federal payments consider acres, population, CPI

The PILT program does not consider taxable value as part of its payments. Its disbursements vary each year due to a funding model based on factors including eligible acreage, county population and the Consumer Price Index.

The study could cost up to $250,000 to be paid out of Idaho’s general fund.