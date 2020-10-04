Western politicians from both parties back wildfire bill

“The real issue (now) is that seeing, regardless of what you think, we’re already facing the climate crisis,” she said. “We’re in it, and now we’ve got to mitigate it the best way possible.”

The bill’s backers include both industry associations such as the Idaho Forest Group and pro-hunting ones such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Foundation. Some environmental groups oppose it, saying it would “fast-track unsustainable logging, increase wildfire risk and jeopardize community safety,” in the words of a news release from the Sierra Club. The Idaho Conservation League is also against the bill, said spokesman Jonathan Oppenheimer.

“(We) have concerns with it that it really just kind of misses the mark in terms of some new authorities for fuels reduction and wildfire risk management on public lands, but also, more importantly, some of the post-fire management as well,” he said. “Some of our primary concerns are it would exempt some projects from the normal public process that ensures consideration of important issues and public comment as these projects are designed.”