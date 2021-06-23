Wendell under boil-water order following power outage

WENDELL — The city is under a boil-water advisory due to a loss in pressure at the well house, a city statement said.

The power outage caused a loss in water pressure what could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, the statement said.

Water could contain disease-causing organisms.

People in the city of Wendell should not drink their tap water without boiling it first. Water needs to boil for one minute and cooled before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or used in food preparation until further notice.

Tap water may be used to wash hands using soap.

Organisms in the water could cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

The city said power has been restored at the well house and water samples are being taken to monitor for contamination.

The city will announce when residents no longer need to boil water before drinking it and said it anticipates resolving the problem in 48 hours.

The city asked residents to share the boil-water order with anyone they know who also uses Wendell city water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0