‘We will never make everyone happy:’ Idaho redistricting process begins Wednesday

BOISE — After weeks of anticipation, Idaho’s redistricting process begins Wednesday with three days of meetings at the Statehouse in Boise.

Wednesday’s initial meeting sets off a 90-day timer to redraw Idaho’s legislative and congressional districts.

It will be a delicate and dicey proposition.

Commissioners must meet all sorts of complicated criteria, from dividing as few counties as possible to avoiding oddly-shaped districts, to keeping cities and communities of interest together while still dividing the state into equally-sized districts.

“The touchdown for me would be to be able to draw maps that we can get the commission to agree on that the (Idaho) Supreme Court will say is as good as it can be,” commissioner Dan Schmidt, a former Democratic legislator, said in a telephone interview. “We cannot and we should not, in my opinion, have the goal of making everybody happy because we are not going to.”

The process plays a big role in shaping elections and politics over the next decade. New boundaries can affect which candidates Idahoans are able to vote for and who represents them and their neighbors.