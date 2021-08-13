‘We must keep pace’: Infrastructure bill would offer Idaho transportation funding boost

Even if the additional federal infrastructure dollars become available, she added, the state’s road, highway and bridge needs will still far exceed the proposed amounts. Idaho’s infrastructure received an overall letter grade of C-minus in 2018 from the American Society of Civil Engineers, citing a number of deficiencies, including a need for hundreds of millions of dollars more annually for deferred maintenance, not including anticipated expansion projects.

Gov. Brad Little, who has made transportation funding a priority during his two-plus years in office, has yet to publicly weigh in on the federal infrastructure package. Regardless, the federal money would be a welcome asset by many toward addressing necessities en route to a more suitable 21st century transportation network.

Vanessa Fry, a Boise State University professor who is also interim director of the school’s Idaho Policy Institute, sees the once-in-a-generation federal infusion as a way to catch up.