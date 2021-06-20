We don’t review tax exemptions in Idaho. Could models in neighboring states work here?

Beard said while the process is limited to tax credits, she’d be interested in reviewing exemptions as well.

“With limited money, we really need to make sure all of this is still relevant,” Beard said.

Washington: ‘Having the citizen commission maybe depoliticizes (the process) a little bit’

Washington’s process began in 2006, making it one of the oldest in the region. All of the state’s more than 700 tax preferences are reviewed every 10 years, and the order in which they are reviewed is guided by a five-member volunteer citizen commission. The voting members are made up of one non-legislator appointed by each caucus in each chamber, plus one member appointed by the governor. The state auditor and the chairperson of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee are non-voting members.

The commission is comprised of a chief economist for Avista Corp., a tax lawyer, an associate law professor from the Seattle University School of Law, the president of Edmonds Education Association, and an associate professor of public administration at the University of Washington.