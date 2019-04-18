TWIN FALLS — U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has long called for “common sense,” bipartisan immigration reform.
Now the congressman from Idaho’s 2nd District, a Republican who has been vocally skeptical of President Donald Trump’s proposal for a wall spanning the southern border, says he is in the process of putting together a group of Republicans and Democrats to address the relationship between immigration and agriculture.
“I think we can find a solution,” Simpson said during a visit to the Times-News office on Wednesday. “I think that actually if we found a common sense solution, there are enough people in the middle, on both the left and right, that could pass it.”
In an interview with the Times-News editorial board, Simpson bemoaned political polarization in Washington, D.C., and across the country, which he described as fueled in part by cable news channels. That polarization — and personal tensions between high-profile leaders including President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — have impeded the federal government’s ability to find a “solution” to the “humanitarian crisis” at the border, Simpson said.
Simpson has called for granting permanent green cards to undocumented people currently living in the U.S., characterizing the deportation of 14 million immigrants as impractical and potentially “devastating” to the economy. He said he also sees a need for additional immigration judges and immigration courts to process cases more quickly.
“No matter what you do, there’s going to be people on the far right who say ‘That’s amnesty, you’re rewarding them for coming here illegally,’” Simpson said. “The far left is going to say ‘Hey, you didn’t give them citizenship.’ You’ve got to ignore those sides and say, what can we do to solve this problem?
“I think there’s enough people willing to do it if they’re willing to ignore the voices on either side,” he continued. “But those are the loudest voices.”
Another issue Simpson said he would like to see Congress dive into: the Emoluments Clause and how it applies to President Trump, particularly when it comes to Trump hotels. The clause prohibits federal government officials in the U.S. from accepting payment or gifts from rulers of other countries without Congress’s permission.
“Are people staying there because it’s the Trump International Hotel and is he being enriched by that?” Simpson said. “That’s something that I think Congress ought to look at, that we ought to go in and define better what ‘Emoluments Clause’ means.”
