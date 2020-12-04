Watch Now: Twin Falls fire department getting new stations despite bond failure

So the city had to figure out a different way to pay for the projects. There were essentially three options. One option works like a car loan — the city would have had the stations built, then paid them off over time. However, until the payments ended, the city wouldn’t have owned the buildings — the same way you don’t own your car until you’re done with your loan payments.

That option tends to come with a higher interest rate than a bond issue because the interim property owner is assuming a bit more risk — technically, if the city failed to make payments, the property owner would be stuck with one or two fire stations.

The second option, in theory, would have been for the city to save up for the fire stations. The city is going to use some savings for the two stations, but not $14 million of savings.

Twin Falls will mainly be using a revenue participation note.

Here’s what that effectively means: The city’s going to get a bond for, in this case, $11 million (there will be a $3 million down payment at the outset). Residents don’t need to approve that. Instead of using property tax dollars to pay off the bond, the city’s going to use money from its fire impact fees (which are levied on new homes), enterprise funds (which mostly come from water and sewer fees) and other funds.