Watch Now: Twin Falls fire department getting new stations despite bond failure

TWIN FALLS — In May 2019, voters decided they didn’t want to pay a cumulative $36 million — $74.36 for every $100,000 of property — for new fire stations and a firefighter training facility. The bond issue required a 66.7% supermajority for approval and fell just three percentage points short.
The need for new stations and a training facility hasn’t gone away, though. City Council voted Monday to move forward with a new plan that will get the fire department two replacement stations and a training facility, albeit at a significantly reduced cost.
“We cut back,” Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said. “We’re not going to build the same stations we were going to build with $36 million.”
The scaled-back fire stations will be modeled off buildings used by the Meridian and Caldwell fire departments. They’ll cost $7 million apiece, while phase one of the training facility will come with a $3 million price tag paid for by the Twin Falls Rural Fire Protection District.
The three projects could be expanded in the future. The training facility could be done within a year while the two fire stations could be ready for use in two years.
All about safety
The fire department very nearly got the $36 million it sought for new stations and a training facility. Ultimately, city officials say there are a handful of reasons the bond failed.
For one, turnout at the May 2019 election was surprisingly low.
City manager Travis Rothweiler noted that voting day coincided with two high school graduations. Plus, a lot of people simply didn’t know the fire bond was on the ballot.
On top of that, city officials say that they didn’t adequately explain why the stations are so necessary. People just didn’t understand how the new fire stations and training facilities are going to mean better firefighting.
“Ultimately, it’s for the public safety and the community of Twin Falls,” Kenworthy said.
There are a few primary reasons why the fire department needs two new stations and a training facility, Kenworthy said.
One is response times: A new, more modern facility would help firefighters get to calls faster. For firefighters, every second counts.
The other reason is growth. As Twin Falls’ population increases, it’ll have more fires, requiring more firefighters. The current stations aren’t big enough for Twin Falls’ future needs.
Also, the current stations don’t have any gender-separate facilities. The fire department doesn’t have any women firefighters right now, but it plans to soon, and not having separate sleeping areas and restrooms is a problem.
Kenworthy also noted it’s a problem that Twin Falls lacks a training facility.
Right now, Kenworthy said, firefighters are training with videos and books. They’re not getting the hands-on experience they need. There are specific kinds of incidents that they need to practice and simulate, including infrequent but high-risk situations. Practicing those at a facility, rather than reading about it in a book, can make a big difference in a high-stress situation.
There are other reasons the current stations are inadequate. They’re simply old and have structural issues — dry rot and mold for instance. They’re also not built up to modern fire station standards. Modern fire stations are built to specifications that might sound insignificant to a non-firefighter, but add up to meaningful safety improvements.
For instance, modern fire stations have: Ovens that turn off automatically so firefighters don’t have to remember to turn them off when a call comes in, special lighting systems that rouse sleeping firefighters less stressfully, and concrete, easy-to-clean floors.
The convoluted world of bonds
The best way to pay for the fire stations and training facility would have been the bond issue, Rothweiler said. Municipal bonds are safe so they come with low interest rates.
But the voters shot that down, and the city doesn’t think the bond will have much better odds of passing if it hits the ballot a second time.
So the city had to figure out a different way to pay for the projects. There were essentially three options. One option works like a car loan — the city would have had the stations built, then paid them off over time. However, until the payments ended, the city wouldn’t have owned the buildings — the same way you don’t own your car until you’re done with your loan payments.
That option tends to come with a higher interest rate than a bond issue because the interim property owner is assuming a bit more risk — technically, if the city failed to make payments, the property owner would be stuck with one or two fire stations.
The second option, in theory, would have been for the city to save up for the fire stations. The city is going to use some savings for the two stations, but not $14 million of savings.
Twin Falls will mainly be using a revenue participation note.
Here’s what that effectively means: The city’s going to get a bond for, in this case, $11 million (there will be a $3 million down payment at the outset). Residents don’t need to approve that. Instead of using property tax dollars to pay off the bond, the city’s going to use money from its fire impact fees (which are levied on new homes), enterprise funds (which mostly come from water and sewer fees) and other funds.
There’s money available in those enterprise funds. But there’s another step to this process. Enterprise funds can’t really be used for fire stations outright. You can’t just use your enterprise funds for anything — a city has to spend its water funds on water projects.
The fix for that snag is convoluted — the city says it’s using the best municipal bond lawyers in the state for this — but basically, Twin Falls is going to use money from its general fund to pay back its enterprise funds.
Rothweiler said this is a creative way to pay for needed fire stations while also acknowledging residents said they didn’t want to tax their own property more to pay for it.
“It’s not a tax increase,” Rothweiler emphasized.
An imperfect fix
The new fire stations and training facility won’t be perfect. The bays — garages — for engines aren’t as big as the fire department wanted. A lot of modern fire departments have bays that allow the truck to drive right through instead of back in and out.
They stations are much smaller too. There will be fewer beds, for fewer firefighters. In theory, it would be better if Twin Falls could build fire stations that will be big enough for the city in 2060 and beyond.
“We were looking to build a 40-year building, and we’re looking at more of a 25-year building,” Kenworthy.
The city will have to hire more firefighters as its population grows.
“The $36 million was the right fix for what we need today,” Kenworthy said. “The public said, ‘No, we can’t afford that.’ So this is going to cost more, it’s going to take us longer, it’s not going to get us to where we would have been with the $36 million, but it’s what the public said. And so we’re trying to adhere to what the community said.”
