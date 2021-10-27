Watch now: Twin Falls City Council candidates discuss growth, debate city's role

TWIN FALLS — Explosive growth, affordable housing, and constitutional rights are some of the biggest issues facing Twin Falls, City Council candidates say.

Four candidates for Seat 5 participated Tuesday evening in a livestreamed discussion moderated by College of Southern Idaho associate professor of political science Perri Gardner and Times-News Editor Alison Smith.

Spencer Cutler, Liyah Babayan, Mike Allred and Hannah J. Cameron are all running for the seat. All but Babayan are first-time political candidates. This is the third time Babayan has run for the City Council.

Discussion topics ranged from qualifications, biggest issues facing the city, the role of city government, and the top responsibility of council members.

Qualifications

Cutler, 42, is the facilities director at the College of Southern Idaho, which includes managing large budgets, leading large groups of people and seeing into the future to determine what a project’s needs are going to be.

Babayan has 16 years of civic experience, starting with her seven-year appointment to the Twin Falls City Park and Recreation advisory board. Later, she was involved in the renewal of Main Avenue downtown.

Allred, 36, is a newcomer to politics who says he offers a different perspective to the Twin Falls City Council: His perspective is through the trades and being a small business owner.

“I also know what it’s like to live from paycheck to paycheck,” Allred said.

Cameron, 24, held a political internship with the Missouri State House of Representatives, studied international relations in Europe, holds a teaching certificate in government and public policy and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in government and public policy.

The biggest issue facing Twin Falls

Most of the candidates placed an emphasis on the infrastructure. The explosive growth in the area has put a significant demand on the town’s powerlines, pipelines, wastewater, streets and resources, they said.

“The city of Twin Falls has really got to cope with that because it has put such a demand on our resources,” Cameron said.

The housing shortage is another issue brought on by the town’s recent growth spurt.

“Right now only 60% of the population of Twin Falls residents actually own the house that they live in, meaning that 40% of the population is renting,” Allred said. “And that demand is only getting worse for the limited supply of housing that we have.”

Babayon illuminated a systemic problem she sees in city business, specifically low voter turnout and the “good old boy” system of a handful of people benefiting from taxpayer money. She called it a “stagnation in our representation” that creates “stagnation in the conversations that are happening and a stagnation in the ideas being exchanged...”

Cutler agreed.

“It’s growth,” he said. “Whether it’s affordable housing or the burden on taxpayers to have the infrastructure to keep up with the growth, it’s all related to growth...

“How do we deal with that? It’s stay engaged with our neighbors and other community leaders. It’s also make sure that as we’re doing that we keep in mind the citizen’s needs.

“The primary tool that I focus on to do that is the city’s strategic plan.”

Role of city government

Candidates were asked what they believe is the role of city government in relation to controversial national issues.

Cutler said he was focused on the big issues that city government has a lot of control over.

“I worry about getting distracted or divided as a community fighting over issues we don’t have much influence over,” he said. “We have to have somewhat of a consensus about what we are going to do as a community. As stewards of taxpayer money, we need to deal with those issues that we can influence... like the basic city services with the least amount of burden on the taxpayers.”

Babayon countered Cutler, saying, “I do know that national issues matter to people because we live in a nation — we live in a united nation — and we are not an island unto ourselves...

“It’s very easy to look at those things as political, national issues, but they trickle down and they affect people’s lives here.”

Allred advised looking at the state and U.S. constitutions for guidance with the roles of various governments.

Cameron agreed, saying the primary role of local government is to provide residents with local infrastructure and community services.

“In addition, it is to uphold the Idaho State Constitution, which does give the right to life, liberty and the right to bear arms,” she said. “So I, too, would look to the Idaho Constitution that we uphold because that’s where our rights do come from.”

Top responsibility of a council member

Candidates agreed that the primary responsibility of a City Council member is to be accountable to the citizens for the money they spend.

“It’s a tough job, Cutler said. “It’s why I am running.”

Nov. 2 election

Early voting takes place at the Twin Falls County West at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.

A video of Tuesday’s forum is available with this story at Magicvalley.com. A similar forum for Seat 1 was held last week and is also available to watch online.

