Watch now live: Gov. Brad Little delivers his 2021 State of the State address

Gov. Brad Little will offer his State of the State and budget address at 1 p.m. Monday from the Lincoln Auditorium. The speech will be livestreamed to the Idaho Statehouse floor and to the public in line with the current coronavirus precautions of State 2.

Little will address state leaders at the beginning of a session that will be fraught with a variety issues including the continuing response to the coronavirus pandemic and the ravages of COVID-19 on citizens, the unprecedented challenges to education across Idaho, challenges to his own use of emergency powers, among others.