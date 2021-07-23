Watch Now: Hundreds protest St. Luke's vaccine requirement

Officials with these health care systems told reporters during the briefing that despite these public displays, the vast majority of their employees are supportive of the requirement.

Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive for St. Luke’s, said about 80% of the hospital system’s employees are already vaccinated against COVID-19. And hospital officials are having conversations with those who have reservations.

“We’re approaching those wanting to listen, wanting them to be heard, wanting them to explain the legitimate concerns they might have, and then meeting that with factual information,” Souza said.

Despite trying to reach people, Souza acknowledged that St. Luke’s could lose some employees over this requirement. But the mandate creates a safer environment for both staff and patients, he said.

“We will not sacrifice safety, ever,” Souza said.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — who is running for governor in next year’s election — has urged the Idaho Legislature to get involved with this discussion. On July 9, McGeachin sent a letter to Speaker of the House Scott Bedke in which she asked him to reconvene the Idaho Legislature to examine this issue.