WATCH NOW: Freedom convoy travels through southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley residents filled Interstate 84 overpasses to greet part of the Freedom Convoy as it passed through Wednesday evening.

At Kimberly Exit 182, nearly 100 people gathered with American flags and signs supporting truckers. Idaho State Police and Jerome County Sheriffs deputies showed up to help direct traffic and keep people safe.

Part of the larger national American Freedom Convoy, the group is heading to Washington, D.C.

Hansen resident Eileen Turner brought her 91-year-old mother to witness the convoy.

"America is why we are here," Turner said. "Not the politics."

She traveled from Mountain Home to Twin Falls Wednesday and said there were people on every overpass and along the sides of the highway. Most people seemed to be pro-America and Turner saw few people protesting the current administration, she said.

"I feel like the anti-stuff defeats the purpose," she said. "You have to respect the other people because we are still covered, freedom of speech, from our Constitution."

Many convoys have formed across the U.S., some in response to Canadian protests. In Canada, trucker protests in January gridlocked Ottawa, the national capital.

Hannah Adams said she attended to support truckers. Her husband, Andrew, used to be a trucker and it was a hard job requiring personal sacrifices.

"We forget this part of the industry," Adams said. "It's a reminder to treat truckers like they are needed and not an afterthought."

Adams, who works for First Baptist Church in Twin Falls, said she was glad to see the community coming out to show their support. She hoped the event will inspire people to show gratitude for the men and women who are in the trucking industry.

"It's people who move America," she said. "You don't get a product that doesn't come on a truck."

Although the convoy started as a way to protest COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, Adams thinks it has turned into something more important.

"People expect it to be all this political stuff but people are out here with their kids," she said. "It demonstrates that our community is bigger than that."

Everyone participating was respectful and cooperated with law enforcement, she said. While waiting for the convoy, two young boys started picking up trash along the side of the overpass.

"This is reminding America what America is about," Adams said. "It's about knowing your neighbor."

Buhl resident Tiffany Hindman told the Times-News she supports the convoy and hopes they can help change the direction the U.S. is headed.

"I feel like the convoy has grown so much more than just about mask mandates or vaccine mandate into something that is just standing up for freedoms in this country that we are all in jeopardy of losing," Hindman said.

Although she is not directly associated with the convoy, Hindman posted on local Facebook groups to help direct residents where to safely watch the convoy.

People commented on one of the posts saying political content was not allowed in that particular group. Hindman agreed with another commenter who said freedom isn't political.

"Everybody, whether you're Republican or Democrat, should want freedom. Everyone should want to have freedom of speech," she said. "Everybody should want to have all these freedoms that the Constitution allows us."

PHOTOS: Supporting the Freedom Convoy Citizens show their support for the Freedom Convoy at the I-84 overpass in Eden.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0