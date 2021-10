The candidates for seat five of the Twin Falls City Council are participating in a forum hosted by the Times-News in partnership with the College of Southern Idaho. Watch live below at 6 p.m.:

The event is moderated by College of Southern Idaho Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner and Times-News Editor Alison Smith.

The full video will also be posted after the event is over for later watching.

