Washington’s Democratic attorney general defends his Idaho GOP counterpart. This is why

As a courtesy, he notified Culp’s attorney that the motion would be filed the next day, unless the lawsuit was withdrawn.

“They could have kept with it and taken their chances before the judge,” Ferguson said. “But the Culp campaign chose to withdraw. They stood down.”

Ferguson likened Culp’s “outrageous claims” to those made in other lawsuits nationwide that challenged the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

That includes a Texas complaint regarding election results in four battleground states.

“That was a frivolous lawsuit,” Ferguson said. “The Supreme Court kicked it out immediately. Frankly, I wouldn’t mind if we made the same request there, asking for sanctions. It was that outrageous.”

Nevertheless, 18 attorneys general from Republican states joined the suit. Wasden was one of the few who declined.

“I’ve known Lawrence for many, many years,” said Ferguson, a Democrat. “We have a lot of differences in our views of the world, to put it mildly, but I have great respect for him as a principled individual. He didn’t join the lawsuit, I suspect at great political cost.”