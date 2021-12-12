Want to know more about Idaho’s public records and open meeting laws? This seminar can help.

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the group Idahoans for Openness in Government invite elected officials, government staff, reporters and members of the public to attend an online seminar focused on public records and open meetings.

The virtual event will be streamed 2-4 p.m. Jan. 5 on YouTube. The seminar will also be archived on YouTube for those who cannot attend the training live, according to a press release from the AG’s office.

Wasden, Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane and IDOG President Betsy Russell will serve as panelists. The seminar is a continuation of the 50 open government trainings Wasden has hosted with IDOG since 2004, according to the release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined our in-person trainings the last two years, so we’re overdue to talk to Idahoans about government transparency,” Wasden said. “I often hear from constituents who have questions about Idaho’s open meetings and public records laws, and I know there are a lot of new public officials and reporters who are navigating these waters for the first time. The virtual seminar is a good way to address this demand statewide.”

The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Idaho’s open meetings and public records laws. Those interested in attending can register online. Questions can be emailed during the event to questions@ag.idaho.gov.

