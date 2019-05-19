TWIN FALLS — New facilities for the Twin Falls Fire Department will be decided on in an election Monday.
Those living in Twin Falls City limits will vote on a $36 million bond for the fire department to pay for a variety of projects intended to improve and expand firefighter facilities.
The bond would provide for construction of three new fire stations to replace the existing three stations. The current stations were built in the 1960s and 1970s and contain numerous health hazards, such as a lack of decontamination rooms, the department says.
New stations could improve response time for a growing community by allowing for staff increases — including facilities for women firefighters for the first time — and providing adequate garage space for trucks.
Money would also be spent on a firefighter training facility. The department currently runs drills in parking lots and donated buildings.
The total cost is estimated to be $35.4 billion and the Twin Falls City Council estimated it would cost residents $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Bond issues in Idaho require a super majority, meaning two-thirds of voters must approve the measure for it to pass.
Voters in the Hagerman School District boundaries will also be voting on a levy.
It’s a renewal of an existing supplemental levy, but the school district is asking for more money — $200,000 each year, compared with $150,000 that’s in place now.
If the supplemental levy renewal passes, property owners with a home valued at $250,000 with a homeowner exemption can expect to pay approximately $13.13 per month for the levy. That’s up from $11.88 per month in 2017.
In addition to the fire station and school issues, voters in six Magic Valley highway district will elect commissioners.
The candidates are:
Twin Falls Highway District
Commissioner, Sub-district 2
- Gene Kafader
- Art Baily
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Brian Davis
- Ron Pierce
Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Rocky T. Matthews
- Clayton Howard
Jerome Highway District
Commissioner, zone 1
- Mike Praegitzer
- Larry Covey
Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)
Commissioner zone 3
- Vance Lehmann
- Robert Vern Heath
Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Jacob Patterson
- Joe Kelso
Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)
- Brandon Hughes
- Travis Brownlee
Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and can be found on the county website.
Voters will be required to provide personal identification, including an Idaho driver’s license or identification card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, a passport or identification card with a photo issued by a U.S. government agency, a current student identification card with photo from an accredited Idaho school, or a license to carry concealed weapons.
Voters who are not already registered may do so at their polling place on Election Day.
