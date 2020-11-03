Voters return Brent Reinke to Twin Falls District 1 commissioner's seat

TWIN FALLS — Brent Reinke was leading the race for the Twin Falls Commissioner District 1 seat Tuesday night with 74.3% of the votes against challenger Jim Schouten, who ran as an independent.

He will serve a four-year term starting in January 2021. He is finishing a two-year term.

Reinke said he looks forward to serving the next four years as the county commission completes its comprehensive plan that will guide the growth in the county for years to come.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Part of the plan will encompass space to house the criminal justice system in the county, which will include moving the juvenile detention and juvenile services to the old hospital building on Addison Avenue. Moving the juvenile services will free up space for additional adult jail space, he said.

“It’s a creative plan where we won’t have to go to the voters with a bond issue,” Reinke said.

Reinke said the comprehensive plan is expected to be completed by late summer 2020 and he wanted to help finish the plan.

“If I didn’t feel like I could contribute in a meaningful way, I wouldn’t have run again,” he said.

Reinke’s public service includes 30 years in city, county and state government and he served four governors as director of juvenile and then adult corrections in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0