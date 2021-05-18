 Skip to main content
Voters renew Burley Public Library levy
Casting your ballot

I voted stickers sit on the table at a polling place Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Burley City Hall in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — Voters in Burley renewed an existing temporary override levy for the Burley Public Library in Tuesday's election.

According to unofficial results from both Cassia and Minidoka counties, about 73.5% of the 310 people who participated in the election voted in favor of the levy while 26.5% voted against the levy.

The temporary levy will generate $277,280 in revenue annually for the library over the next two years. According to the ballot measure, this levy will cost taxpayers $40.77 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually.

The funding from this levy makes up 51% of the library’s general operating funds and will support various library functions and staff.

According to the ballot measure, the levy will fund software and equipment systems, as well as e-books and other audio and visual materials. The funds will also pay for a program librarian, the salaries of librarians and support staff, a contracted computer technician and junior resource interns.

