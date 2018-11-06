With almost 30 percent of votes tallied, Idahoans appeared to be well on their way to approving Medicaid expansion Tuesday night.
Proposition 2, expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover childless adults, had the support of Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and other Republican state lawmakers, as well as industry stakeholders such as hospitals.
Excitement rippled through supporters gathered at an election watch party. Justine Parker, 27, a Republican from Boise, was in the Medicaid gap last summer before she was able to get on her partner’s health insurance. She said she has been fortunate to have health insurance for the most part, but knows a lot of people are more permanently in the gap.
“I don’t think somebody should have to stress day in and day out” about getting medical care, she said.
Jessica Rachels, 37, from Sandpoint, is a full-time caregiver to her daughter, who has a disability. Rachels was just diagnosed in June with bipolar disorder and has already spent hundreds of dollars on treatment. She said she hasn’t had health insurance in 12 years; her family has had to decide between paying their bills and keeping a roof over their heads or getting her health care.
Others in the room included people who volunteered for the Prop 2 campaign, hospital industry leaders, lawmakers and other leaders in Idaho health care such as Dick Armstrong, former director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Idaho’s Medicaid program is about as bare-bones as they come in the U.S. The health insurance is available to poor children and pregnant women, very poor parents and people with disabilities.
Idaho lawmakers have declined for the past four years to expand the program so that it would cover tens of thousands of Idahoans who fall in the “Medicaid gap.” Mostly working poor, they aren’t eligible for Medicaid as it is now, but they don’t make enough money to qualify for health insurance subsidies, which are offered to people whose income is slightly above poverty level.
The ballot initiative was backed by stakeholders including Idaho’s hospitals. The hospitals provide millions of dollars of unreimbursed medical care to poor Idahoans who lack health insurance. Rural hospitals say Medicaid expansion would help them survive, as their peers around the country have been forced to close.
“Allowing the health care coverage gap to persist any longer is not an option,” Otter said in a news release Oct. 30 from the pro-expansion group Idahoans for Healthcare.
“We cannot continue to let hardworking Idahoans go without healthcare. I’m proud that the citizens of Idaho have come up with a solution to solve this long-standing problem,” he said. “I strongly support expanding health care to folks who need it. It’s good sense and it’s the right thing to do.”
The expansion effort is not without its critics, though. The Idaho Freedom Foundation has warned that estimates on how much it would cost Idaho to expand Medicaid may not be accurate. Other states have seen higher-than-expected enrollment, the conservative group argues.
And even if Proposition 2 passes, the Idaho Legislature still will need to approve the state’s share of the funding. Medicaid is a partly state-funded, mostly federally-funded program. The state would be required to pay for a smaller share of the cost than it spends on existing Medicaid benefits. From 2020 beyond, Idaho would be responsible for 90 percent of the cost.
Otter’s administration has looked for ways to get Idaho’s poorest adults signed up for medical insurance. This year, several top officials put forward a proposal known as the “dual waiver.” They wanted to move some of the most expensive patients off of the exchange — where they had insurance from private insurers like Blue Cross of Idaho — and onto Medicaid. At the same time, they would have offered people in the Medicaid gap the ability to move onto the exchange, where they would buy private insurance with federal subsidies.
The plan would have required a green light from federal regulators. But it never got that far, dying in the 2018 Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.