Voters approve Camas County Cemetery District levy, select highway district commissioners
Voters approve Camas County Cemetery District levy, select highway district commissioners

Voting on a bond

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday at Jerome Middle School in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

FAIRFIELD — Voters overwhelming approved a temporary override levy for the Camas County Cemetery District in Tuesday's election.

According to unofficial results, about 83.2% of the 131 people who participated in the election voted in favor of the levy. About 16.8% voted against the levy.

The measure will increase the district’s levy rate from $2.71 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year to $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year. The ballot measure states that this will raise the revenue the district receives from this levy from $4,701 to $33,331 annually.

The ballot measure states the additional funds will be used “to improve, develop, maintain, and operate the district’s four cemeteries, as well as organize and computerize all records.”

The temporary levy rate will remain in place for two years.

Voters throughout the Magic Valley also participated in a number of highway district elections Tuesday. Here are the percentage of total votes each candidate received in those races, according to unofficial election results:

Burley Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 2

Jed W. Wayment, 51.9%

Todd Whitehead, 48.1%

Minidoka County Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 2

Marty Van Tassell, 57.6%

Richard (Rick) Kraus, 42.4%   

Minidoka County Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 3

Mike Fleming, 55.9%

Jeffrey B. Clark, 44.1%

Richfield Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 1

John Brooks, 62.7%

Robert Newey, 37.4%

Wendell Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 1

G. Clint Andrews, 79.5%

Stevia Webb, 20.5%

Wendell Highway District Commissioner subdistrict 2

Mitchell William Bunn, 73.8%

Curtis L. Peterson, 26.2%

