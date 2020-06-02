Voter turnout up with deadline approaching

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Turnout is up for the statewide primary election with one day left to vote.

As of Monday afternoon, 282,676 people have voted in the statewide primary using absentee ballots, according to the Idaho secretary of state’s office. That means about 31.5% of the 907,342 registered voters in the state have cast a ballot. The last similar election in 2016 saw voter turnout of about 23%.

Participation is expected to continue climbing before Tuesday’s deadline. About 430,522 Idahoans requested a ballot for the election, and about 150,000 more people could still vote.

Twin Falls County has received 12,238 ballots so far. Voter turnout is at about 33% compared to 26.5% in 2016. The county sent out 16,612 ballots, meaning 4,000 more residents could still vote.

“The numbers truly speak for themselves,” Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wrote in May. “Voting is a right Idahoans hold dear and they were not going to let the coronavirus get in their way of participating in the May Primary Election.”

Ballots must be received by county officials by 8 p.m. on Tuesday — a postmark is not sufficient. Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock encouraged those who have not sent in their ballots to hand-deliver them.