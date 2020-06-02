Voter turnout up with deadline approaching

TWIN FALLS — Turnout is up for the statewide primary election with one day left to vote.
As of Monday afternoon, 282,676 people have voted in the statewide primary using absentee ballots, according to the Idaho secretary of state’s office. That means about 31.5% of the 907,342 registered voters in the state have cast a ballot. The last similar election in 2016 saw voter turnout of about 23%.
Participation is expected to continue climbing before Tuesday’s deadline. About 430,522 Idahoans requested a ballot for the election, and about 150,000 more people could still vote.
Twin Falls County has received 12,238 ballots so far. Voter turnout is at about 33% compared to 26.5% in 2016. The county sent out 16,612 ballots, meaning 4,000 more residents could still vote.
“The numbers truly speak for themselves,” Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wrote in May. “Voting is a right Idahoans hold dear and they were not going to let the coronavirus get in their way of participating in the May Primary Election.”
Ballots must be received by county officials by 8 p.m. on Tuesday — a postmark is not sufficient. Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock encouraged those who have not sent in their ballots to hand-deliver them.
“I would strongly recommend that any voter who has not already mailed their completed ballot take the time to turn in their sealed, signed, and completed ballot directly at their county clerk’s elections office, or to the locked box they have set up for receiving ballots outside the office,” he wrote. “Any ballots placed in the mail back to the county clerk today might not be delivered by tomorrow.”
Officials chose in March to move the statewide primary election exclusively to absentee voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idahoans had until May 19 to register to vote and request a ballot. A U.S. district judge later extended the deadline to May 26 after problems with the secretary of state’s website kept people from requesting a ballot.
Election results will be available after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ballots include candidates for Congressional seats, legislative seats and county offices to run in November’s general election. Several local taxing districts also have issues on the ballot.
