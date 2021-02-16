‘Vaccine hide and seek’: Idaho’s seniors struggle to get their coronavirus shots

He admits that his battle with COVID-19, which put him in the hospital for two weeks at the beginning of the year, was no walk in the park, but he made it through alive.

“I beat Korea, I beat Vietnam, I’ll beat this, too,” he said in a phone interview.

Now that he’s out of the hospital, though, he’s still wiped out and confined to his home, without much ability to get around. Trying to figure out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been a frustrating challenge. He called Southwest District Health and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, asking how he could get on the list for a vaccine. He said they told him someone would call him back.

No one called him back.

“My biggest concern is, you know, I ain’t the only house-bound person in the state of Idaho,” Johnson said. “I called the Southwest health district, couldn’t get any answer from them about how to go about getting on a list or when we would even be able to get the shot and how we get it. And then, my daughter called Idaho Health and Welfare and got the same results — no results at all. So they don’t have a plan for the people who are home-bound. They don’t have a plan to come out to them and to give them the shots.”