URA gets new members next month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency will have three new members next month.

The Twin Falls City Council approved on Monday the appointment of Dan Brizee, Jan Rogers and Alexandra Caval to the Urban Renewal Agency.

The new members begin July 1.

Terms last until June 30, 2023, with an opportunity for an additional three-year term immediately following.

An interview panel vetted the applicants and delivered the recommendations to the council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0