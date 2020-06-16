URA gets new members next month

TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency will have three new members next month.
The Twin Falls City Council approved on Monday the appointment of Dan Brizee, Jan Rogers and Alexandra Caval to the Urban Renewal Agency.
The new members begin July 1.
Terms last until June 30, 2023, with an opportunity for an additional three-year term immediately following.
An interview panel vetted the applicants and delivered the recommendations to the council.
