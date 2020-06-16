You are the owner of this article.
URA gets new members next month
URA gets new members next month

$8 million apartment complex

A parking lot, owned by the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, sits empty in December on Shoshone Street South. The URA has received two proposals for the parking lot, where Red's Trading Post stood for decades.

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The Urban Renewal Agency will have three new members next month.

The Twin Falls City Council approved on Monday the appointment of Dan Brizee, Jan Rogers and Alexandra Caval to the Urban Renewal Agency.

The new members begin July 1.

Terms last until June 30, 2023, with an opportunity for an additional three-year term immediately following. 

An interview panel vetted the applicants and delivered the recommendations to the council.

 

