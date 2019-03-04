BOISE — A proposed amendment to expand the rights of crime victims in the Idaho Constitution has been altered slightly to address concerns about how the amendment could interact with Idahoans’ gun-related rights.
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, presented Senate Joint Resolution 102, an updated version of the proposal known as Marsy’s Law, to the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday.
The committee voted 6-2 to send SJR 102 to the Senate floor with a do-pass recommendation.
The resolution is nearly identical to its predecessor, SJR 101, with several minor changes: It removes language requiring “reasonable protection” for the victim from the accused — language that led the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance to publicly oppose the resolution, citing concerns that a judge could take away a defendants’ firearms. The updated version also adds a sentence clarifying that the amendment should not be interpreted as superseding anybody’s right to keep and bear arms.
“There’s been an effort by some to turn that language this time into something that it’s not and something that it never was,” Lakey told the committee. “This has never been about impacting anyone’s right to keep and bear arms in any way.”
The earlier version of the proposal, SJR 101, passed the Senate on a 25-9-1 vote with support from south-central Idaho lawmakers.
If passed by two-thirds of the Legislature and approved by voters, Marsy’s Law would amend the state’s 1994 Victim Rights Amendment by including the right to “reasonable and timely notification” of all open court proceedings if the victim chooses, the right to be heard at certain open proceedings, require notification in cases when convicted offenders abscond or escape from probation or parole, and the right to “confer” — rather than simply “communicate” — with prosecutors. The resolution would also “provide standing” for victims to “assert their rights.”
The amendment is unlikely to significantly change practices in Twin Falls County, where most of the services included in Marsy’s Law are already provided, according to county officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.