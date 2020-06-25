UPDATE: Idaho misses marks, will not advance from Stage 4

BOISE — Too many Idahoans got sick from COVID-19 to move beyond Stage 4 of reopening, and the state will continue to implement restrictions with more say from local officials.
"We're not slamming on the brakes, we're tapping on the brakes,” Gov. Brad Little said Thursday at a press conference.
The fourth and final stage for reopening was set to end Saturday. But over the last two weeks, the number cases in the state rose to record highs, a higher percentage of tests came back positive, and more health care workers got sick.
Little called it a learning experience and warned that some opportunities “could go away if things got worse.”
"We want our businesses to open,” he said. “We want our children back in school at the end of summer, so please do not let your guard down.”
Missed marks
Little’s phased reopening plan, called Idaho Rebounds, began in April. With each new stage, additional restrictions were lifted on businesses and gatherings. Officials determined whether the state could advance based on several data-driven criteria.
During Stage 4, which began on June 13, Idaho missed several of its marks, according to a report released Thursday.
The report showed cases trending up in the state for the first time since reopening began. Most of the new cases were concentrated in the Treasure Valley, but many were also reported in the Magic Valley.
On June 10, when the observation period began, the 14-day rolling average sat at 37.8 new cases per day, according to new confirmed and probable cases reported by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. On Tuesday, when the observation period ended, the 14-day rolling average had more than doubled to 84.4 new cases per day. That doesn’t include the 243 cases IDHW reported Wednesday — the most of any day since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday evening, a total of 4,645 cases of COVID-19 and 90 deaths were reported by IDHW. Idaho Department of Correction announced Wednesday its first case of COVID-19 at a men’s prison in Kuna.
More people who got tested during Stage 4 were positive for the virus. Between June 8 and June 21, about 5.12% of tests returned positive, above the 5% threshold. Last week, a record 11,115 tests were taken. Of those, 6.7% returned positive, nearly triple the rate from the previous week and the highest rate since March.
An average of 4.2 health care workers per day tested positive for the virus from June 10 to 23, more than double the state’s target of less than two per day.
State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said most of those health care workers were infected in the Treasure Valley, and many of them acquired the virus in the community, rather than at work.
Stage 4 continues with more local control
Stage 4 allows 100% of business to open and gatherings of any size can occur as long as certain health protocols are met — that doesn’t change with Thursday’s decision. Little said officials will reevaluate in two weeks whether the state can advance from the final stage, which would mean easing the few remaining guidelines and restrictions.
Little said the decision to remain in Stage 4 also reemphasizes the importance of Idahoans wearings masks, washing hands frequently, and staying 6 feet apart.
“We anticipate, we hope, we pray, … that staying in Stage 4 will be a message to people that, all these things I’ve talked about, that people do a good job of implementing those,” he said.
Little also announced the response to the virus will now include more input from regional officials.
"The statewide approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 three months ago was the right thing to do," he said. "Three months ago, testing and contact tracing was limited, some areas of Idaho faced alarming health care capacity constraints, and there wasn't enough personal protective equipment on hand for businesses and health care workers. But from the start, our plan was to eventually transition to a more regional approach in our response, and that's what we've begun."
Little said local governments and health districts will have more decision making authority going forward. He said he will work them to guide the the response. He said it’s an attempt to make the system as fair as possible for areas that are not experiencing an outbreak.
“As long as we keep our criteria down, we’ll be able to manage it on a regional basis, but there’s nothing perfectly fair about this whole system,” Little said. “I just have to emphasize to everybody that COVID-19 is not fair. There are some people that have suffered incredible consequences. And there’s some people that have had a business model and made money off of it. Is that fair? No, but sometimes life’s not fair.”
