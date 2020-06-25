UPDATE: Idaho misses marks, will not advance from Stage 4

Stage 4 allows 100% of business to open and gatherings of any size can occur as long as certain health protocols are met — that doesn’t change with Thursday’s decision. Little said officials will reevaluate in two weeks whether the state can advance from the final stage, which would mean easing the few remaining guidelines and restrictions.

Little said the decision to remain in Stage 4 also reemphasizes the importance of Idahoans wearings masks, washing hands frequently, and staying 6 feet apart.

“We anticipate, we hope, we pray, … that staying in Stage 4 will be a message to people that, all these things I’ve talked about, that people do a good job of implementing those,” he said.

Little also announced the response to the virus will now include more input from regional officials.

"The statewide approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 three months ago was the right thing to do," he said. "Three months ago, testing and contact tracing was limited, some areas of Idaho faced alarming health care capacity constraints, and there wasn't enough personal protective equipment on hand for businesses and health care workers. But from the start, our plan was to eventually transition to a more regional approach in our response, and that's what we've begun."