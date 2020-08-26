UPDATE: Idaho Legislature passes bill shielding businesses, schools from coronavirus liability

“Institutions can be sloppy under this bill and have immunity,” Necochea said. “We don’t do this for any other hospital-acquired infection.”

In the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee on Wednesday night, Lupe Wissel, director of AARP Idaho, testified in opposition to the bill.

“Long-term care facilities should be liable for negligence,” said Wissel.

Wissel told senators that they cannot ignore that more than half of the deaths from COVID-19 are associated with long-term care homes. She went on to say that nursing home inspections and in-person visits have been suspended because of the virus, so there are “fewer eyes on what’s happening.”

Stephanie Persinger, on behalf of the Idaho long-term care ombudsman, also spoke in opposition. With family visits to facilities suspended, people “are living and dying in long-term care facilities with very little oversight,” she said.

Persinger noted that the only recourse families have for negligence is the judicial system. With long-term care facilities granted immunity, that recourse disappears.

Some lawmakers focused on the importance of opening schools, saying that provided them reason to support the legislation.