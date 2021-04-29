UPDATE: Idaho House member accused of rape resigns after ethics panel recommends expulsion

“As we saw during yesterday’s hearing, it’s clear von Ehlinger has participated in a pattern of predatory behavior toward women working in the Statehouse,” they said in a joint statement. “The state of Idaho must take swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of all people who enter the Statehouse.”

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, one of the committee’s two Democrats, said he found the former security guard’s testimony “compelling,” and that she was visibly nervous and uncomfortable. He said he envisioned how he would want his daughter to be treated at the Capitol.

“We have to consider what we would want for our children if they came to the Idaho Legislature to serve as interns,” Gannon said. “I want a place where my children, where my daughter, would have a safe place, where my grandchildren … can have a safe place and a positive experience and be treated with respect. That didn’t happen in this case.”

Testimony showed ‘a predatory pattern’ toward women, Crane says

Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, who chairs the committee, said state lawmakers are “held to a higher standard, and that’s a standard that we should embrace.”

A 38-year-old dating a 19-year-old intern would have already been questionable, Dixon said.