Unusually dry, hot conditions could lead to active fire season in Magic Valley

The dry conditions are not only affecting the forests. The Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management is dealing with fires in the desert, like the Birch Fire which burned nearly 600 acres near Goose Creek Reservoir this week.

Kelsey Brizendine, spokesperson for the district’s fire management program, said it is not uncommon to see smaller fires in the desert at this time of the year, but the existing conditions are not normal.

“It is unusually dry, and it is getting hot, so that definitely is going to change how fires burn and where they burn and how long they go,” Brizendine said.

However, there is one potential benefit of this lack of moisture. The annual invasive grasses did not grow as thick or heavy this year, which has left more room for native grasses that grow farther apart and are more resistant to fire.

This lower level of fuel could help limit the size of fires that break out in the desert this summer.

“We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Brizendine said.