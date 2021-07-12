‘Universally non-supportive’: Idaho is one of four states without state-level support for affordable housing

The long-term commitment to affordable housing is significant as well. Auditors from every side of the development’s financing review the incomes and rents correlated to each unit, along with American Express auditors and others.

“The chance for mischief is somewhere between zero and nonexistent,” Mannschreck said.

State budget chief says they are determining role of state versus private sector

Phelps said from his perspective, more state resources would make affordable housing projects more financially feasible.

“If a developer is looking to build affordable housing, they’ll probably look to where there’s more resources,” Phelps said. “We are getting a little more interest (from developers), but if you’re a developer and Oregon has all these resources, it just makes it easier for you to make the deal work. The more resources you have, the more housing you’re going to be able to build. It’s all about finding all of the necessary financial components to cover the cost of the project.”

Oregon has a robust list of grants and tax credits available for affordable housing, along with a long list of more than 2,700 developments by county.