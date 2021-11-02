Uncontested city races aren't on Idaho ballots

TWIN FALLS — Don’t expect to see every race on the ballot when you go to the polls.

Under a recent state law change, all municipal races where no write-in candidates filed and only one person filed to run are automatically canceled and will not appear on ballots. The person who filed will automatically be declared the winner without public notice.

The winner gets an election certificate, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock told the Times-News.

The law affecting city races was passed by the Idaho Legislature and went into effect in July 2020.

An earlier, similar law already applies to other local taxing districts in Idaho, Jerome County election supervisor Cy Lootens said.

The bill was sponsored by the Idaho Association of Counties, policy analyst Kelli Brassfield said.

The intent of the bill, Brassfield said, “is to eliminate unnecessary election costs.”

While the earlier ballot cancellation provision faced little pushback, the latest provision isn’t sliding under the radar.

College of Southern Idaho Associate Professor Perry Gardner questions the reasoning behind the law.

“While I appreciate that elections can be expensive and complex so that it seems especially reasonable to not conduct an election when there is no competition, there are clear drawbacks to not at least giving the public an opportunity to participate in an election,” Gardner told the Times-News in an email. “Over the last several decades we have seen downward trends in electoral participation (this includes voter participation, but also in those willing to run for and participate in local politics) and if that continues and we have less and less competitive races over time, then, under this law, we will have less and less opportunities to cast a ballot in local elections.”

The law allows election clerks to include an uncontested race on the ballot if leaving it off the ballot would cause confusion to voters. For example, Lootens chose to include the Jerome mayoral race on the ballot even though Mayor Dave Davis is unchallenged in his bid for reelection.

The change will also affect how efforts to recall those who received election certificates would work, Hancock said.

For success in a typical recall election, more votes are needed to recall the elected official than the number of votes that put the official in office, he said. In the recall of an official who was not actually elected into the position but received an election certificate, however, a simple majority is needed.

Races not affected by the recent law change include county, judicial and state offices, and college trustees, Twin Falls County Elections Director Valerie Varadi said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0