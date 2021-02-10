U.S. senator wants Defense Dept. to investigate Black Hawks after fatal crash near Boise

BOISE — Citing last week’s crash that claimed the lives of three Idaho National Guard pilots, a U.S. senator is calling for an investigation into the recent string of fatal crashes involving Black Hawk helicopters.

In a letter dated Friday to newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, asked the new Pentagon chief to investigate a “disturbing pattern of incidents” regarding UH-60 Black Hawks. Since December 2019, three fatal UH-60 crashes have occurred on U.S. soil.

Gillibrand not only asked Austin to investigate the crashes to “determine if they fit a larger pattern of malfunction with the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter,” but also asked for a classified briefing on the investigation results, and to find and fix any problems uncovered during the investigation.

The New York senator noted a fatal Black Hawk crash Jan. 20 in her home state. Three members of the New York National Guard died during a routine training operation when their helicopter crashed outside of Rochester.

The third UH-60 crash was near St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Dec. 5, 2019. That crash claimed the lives of all three people on board. An investigation later revealed that an improper installation of an engine’s hydromechanical unit caused the engine to fail.