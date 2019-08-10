{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Mike Crapo will be in southern Idaho on Saturday to speak at several town halls.

Here is where you can see him and when you can see him:

  • 9:30 a.m. at Andersen Family Park, 488 Riverside Drive in Springdale
  • 10:45 a.m. at Jersey Girls Dairy, 2694 E. 750 S. in Idahome
  • Noon at the former Relief Society building, Elba-Almo Highway and E. 2000 South in Elba
  • 1 p.m. at Almo Elementary School, 2992 S. Elba Road in Almo
  • 3:30 p.m. at the Jones Residence, 1715 S. 600 W. in Marion

