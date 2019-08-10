Sen. Mike Crapo will be in southern Idaho on Saturday to speak at several town halls.
Here is where you can see him and when you can see him:
- 9:30 a.m. at Andersen Family Park, 488 Riverside Drive in Springdale
- 10:45 a.m. at Jersey Girls Dairy, 2694 E. 750 S. in Idahome
- Noon at the former Relief Society building, Elba-Almo Highway and E. 2000 South in Elba
- 1 p.m. at Almo Elementary School, 2992 S. Elba Road in Almo
- 3:30 p.m. at the Jones Residence, 1715 S. 600 W. in Marion
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.