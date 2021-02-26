U.S. Capitol Police: ‘No current investigation’ into Idaho’s Fulcher over Jan. 12 incident

BOISE — U.S. Capitol Police have told U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, that there is “no current investigation” into his alleged physical contact with an officer outside the House of Representatives floor, according to Fulcher’s office Friday.

The letter, obtained by Fox News, is from Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley Wood to the second-term congressman’s office.

“I am writing to confirm that, to the department’s knowledge, there is no current investigation into an alleged or rumored incident occurring on or around the House floor on Jan. 12, 2021 involving Congressman Fulcher,” the Feb. 25 letter states.

Earlier this month, Huffington Post congressional reporter Matt Fuller said he was interviewed by police as a witness to Fulcher’s interaction with a female officer at the metal detectors outside the House floor on Jan. 12, which Fuller described in tweets the following day. Fuller said police told him that Fulcher was being investigated for an alleged assault.

Capitol Police didn’t respond to requests for confirmation or comment.

Fulcher said in a statement Friday that the letter sets the record straight.