Try 1 month for 99¢

After a four-way primary race in which no candidate managed to earn the required 50 percent or more of the vote, two finalists are facing off for the district judge seat vacated by the death of longtime District Judge Randy Stoker: Twin Falls County Magistrate Judge Roger Harris and private practice attorney David Gadd.

Typically, when a district judge seat opens up before the judge’s term is set to expire, the Judicial Council puts out a notice for applicants to fill the seat. Finalists selected by the council then undergo an interview process with the governor, who makes a final decision.

But the timing of Stoker’s death complicated things. Because any appointment that the governor made would have been after candidates had already filed for the race — and because Stoker’s replacement would have been in office for such a short time before the election — the state decided not to appoint a district judge.

Instead, voters will determine who fills the seat.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments