After a four-way primary race in which no candidate managed to earn the required 50 percent or more of the vote, two finalists are facing off for the district judge seat vacated by the death of longtime District Judge Randy Stoker: Twin Falls County Magistrate Judge Roger Harris and private practice attorney David Gadd.
Typically, when a district judge seat opens up before the judge’s term is set to expire, the Judicial Council puts out a notice for applicants to fill the seat. Finalists selected by the council then undergo an interview process with the governor, who makes a final decision.
But the timing of Stoker’s death complicated things. Because any appointment that the governor made would have been after candidates had already filed for the race — and because Stoker’s replacement would have been in office for such a short time before the election — the state decided not to appoint a district judge.
Instead, voters will determine who fills the seat.
David Gadd
Why are you running for district judge?
Gadd, a civil attorney, said he was first inspired to run for judge at the urging of others who thought he would be a good fit for the position. The more he considered it, Gadd said, the more he liked the idea.
"I believe that it is important to have a judge who not only understands, is fluent in and committed to following the rules and laws applicable, but also someone who understands the intangible side of the practice of law and being in the courtroom," Gadd said.
What qualities do you feel are most important for a District Judge to have?
On a technical level, Gadd said, he feels its important that the court "understands its role" and "understands circumstances where it has discretion and where it doesn't."
He also said he believes the position should be filled by someone who is "able to see both sides of an argument," is able to have empathy, and "is able to play the role of mentor, and at times even a parental figure," particularly when dealing with defendants in problem solving courts.
What makes you a good candidate?
Gadd said he believes his recent experiences as a private attorney has given him a perspective that would be valuable for a district judge.
"I think that having an attorney who has been in private practice recently, who has had to hold the hand, sometimes literally, of people who appear in front of the court...provides an insight and an empathy that I don't think you can get any other way," Gadd said.
What do you see as a District Judge's role in alleviating the crowding we are seeing in the Twin Falls County jail and prisons statewide?
"I think the district court can take kind of a secondary role in providing information and assisting those who have a primary role in addressing the overcrowding issue," Gadd said.
He said he believes crowding can play a role in deciding a sentence, but that protection of the public must be the first priority.
Roger Harris
Why are you running for district judge?
"I recognized early on in my legal career that I wanted to be a judge," Harris said. "I enjoyed taking the facts that are presented and applying it to the law and trying to come up with the right answer, probably much more so than arguing one side."
Since then, Harris said, he has tried to gain experience in "all facets of the law," working as a prosecutor, public defender, and civil attorney before taking his seat on the Magistrate bench in 2005.
What qualities do you feel are most important for a district judge to have?
A district judge "should be well-rounded in the law, and they should have a lot of in-court experience," Harris said.
He also cited an ability to listen, judicial temperament, and being able to explain decisions as some of the qualities he believes a judge should possess.
Why should voters choose you?
Harris named his "overall experience" in the legal system as his greatest strength.
"I'm working on my 29th year of doing this," Harris said. "I understand how a courtroom works and I understand what it takes to be a judge. I think moving up to the next level is the next logical step for me."
What do you see as a District Judge's role in alleviating the crowding we are seeing in the Twin Falls County jail and prisons statewide?
When it comes to a judge's decisions, Harris said, protection of society must be the first priority.
"If the person needs to be sent to prison, I can't let prison overcrowding be a factor that prevents me from putting that person where they need to be to protect society," Harris said.
However, he noted, in appropriate cases, specialty courts, such as drug court, can be effective and help alleviate overcrowding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.