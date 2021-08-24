Two Idahoans sue state officials for cutting off pandemic unemployment benefits

“Plaintiff A.E. has limited employment options because he needs to protect himself from unvaccinated and maskless persons who may have the COVID-19 virus due to his diabetes,” the complaint reads. His father, who is elderly, also has diabetes.

K.S., a Meridian resident, was laid off from the job he had held for four months in March 2020 and also benefited from the extension of weeks provided by the federal assistance, according to the complaint. After the benefits were terminated by the state in June, the complaint says, K.S. has no sources of income. He also has Crohn’s Disease, according to the documents, which causes inflammation of the digestive tract and requires regular doctor appointments and X-rays. K.S. enrolled in Medicaid as well after he was laid off and lost his health insurance, the complaint stated.

Lawsuit comes after other state courts have ruled in favor of resuming benefits

The complaint also states Little’s reason for ending the benefits is contradicted by a blog post written by an economist from the Idaho Department of Labor posted at the end of July stating labor shortages were common prior to the pandemic and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was less than a percentage point higher than the state’s all-time low of 2.6%.