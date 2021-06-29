Twin Falls will require permits to sell services in city parks, facilities

TWIN FALLS — City Council passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting the sale of services in city parks and facilities without approval from the parks and recreation director.

The ordinance amends existing city code that prohibits the sale of goods in parks and facilities without permission for the parks director. City Attorney Shayne Nope told the council that this change will help city staff get a better understanding of the activities taking place in local parks as more people move to Twin Falls and these spaces become more crowded.

“We enjoy, and we’re grateful, for the uptick in tennis lessons, dog training, and swim lessons and things that have gone on in city facilities, but we’ve seen the growth such that we’d like to understand when those are being used,” Nope said.

Under this code, people interested in conducting paid lessons at the city pool or tennis courts will be required to fill out an application with the Parks and Recreation Department, which could then grant that individual a permit.

The ordinance does not include a fee requirement, but that could be implemented in the future. Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said this ordinance is a good first step in initiating a conversation over the potential of imposing fees.

