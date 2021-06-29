Twin Falls will require permits to sell services in city parks, facilities

TWIN FALLS — City Council passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting the sale of services in city parks and facilities without approval from the parks and recreation director.
The ordinance amends existing city code that prohibits the sale of goods in parks and facilities without permission for the parks director. City Attorney Shayne Nope told the council that this change will help city staff get a better understanding of the activities taking place in local parks as more people move to Twin Falls and these spaces become more crowded.
“We enjoy, and we’re grateful, for the uptick in tennis lessons, dog training, and swim lessons and things that have gone on in city facilities, but we’ve seen the growth such that we’d like to understand when those are being used,” Nope said.
Under this code, people interested in conducting paid lessons at the city pool or tennis courts will be required to fill out an application with the Parks and Recreation Department, which could then grant that individual a permit.
The ordinance does not include a fee requirement, but that could be implemented in the future. Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said this ordinance is a good first step in initiating a conversation over the potential of imposing fees.
“When we get to the point of fees, there are sometimes expenses to the city for maintenance and wear and tear on our facilities,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said. “And when folks are making a living using (the facilities), I think it’s only fair that they pay their fair share of the costs to maintain the amenities that we have.”
Councilmember Christopher Reid told the council the city needs to have a smooth transition rolling out this ordinance as there are people already offering paid services in city facilities, like the pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said the department would consider this while implementing the ordinance.
“Maybe this year becomes the educational piece and then prepare them for next year,” Davis said.
The council approved the ordinance with a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Shawn Barigar was absent from the meeting.