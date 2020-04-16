Twin Falls trimming city budget as recession starts; police say they're still arresting people when necessary

The first half of the fiscal year “was one of the most robust that we’ve had,” and revenues significantly outpaced budget requirements, Rothweiler said The city is working with its economic development partners to mitigate the pandemic’s effect on individuals and businesses, he said.

“I remain incredibly optimistic about our future as a community,” he said.

Rothweiler also said the city has suspended turning off water service, and is no longer charging reconnection or late fees. Following the end of the stay-home order, a phase-in period will be implemented to help some residents pay their bills.

“Turning individuals' water off, which is one of the primary ways to promote proper hygiene, is not the city doing its part to help bend that curve,” he said.

First responders alter policies

Laws are still being enforced, but not all offenders will continue to be arrested, Chief Craig Kingsbury said at the press conference. Some minor offenses will instead receive citations.