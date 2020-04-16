Twin Falls trimming city budget as recession starts; police say they're still arresting people when necessary

TWIN FALLS — Officials encouraged residents to maintain social distance and use personal protective equipment as COVID-19 continues to shut down the city.
Twin Falls will remain in a state of emergency as long as the virus is present in the community, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said at a press conference on Thursday. The city has seen fewer hospitalizations from COVID-19 than originally projected, a sign that safety precautions are working and should continue, Rothweiler said.
“The patience and the restraint and the compliance that our citizens have followed are greatly appreciated,” he said.
Rothweiler also praised Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-home order through April 30 and said he knows the decision was not made lightly.
“The governor’s heart is in a strong economy,” he said. “I know this is a man who wants to open up the economy, but I know he takes the health and safety of our citizens first and foremost.”
Twin Falls is beginning to see signs of an economic downturn, such as rising unemployment and less new construction of single-family homes. In response, the city has restructured its organization to continue offering most services while reducing spending.
“We are making the necessary reductions to make sure our budget resembles a community that is going through a difficult economic time,” Rothweiler said.
The first half of the fiscal year “was one of the most robust that we’ve had,” and revenues significantly outpaced budget requirements, Rothweiler said The city is working with its economic development partners to mitigate the pandemic’s effect on individuals and businesses, he said.
“I remain incredibly optimistic about our future as a community,” he said.
Rothweiler also said the city has suspended turning off water service, and is no longer charging reconnection or late fees. Following the end of the stay-home order, a phase-in period will be implemented to help some residents pay their bills.
“Turning individuals' water off, which is one of the primary ways to promote proper hygiene, is not the city doing its part to help bend that curve,” he said.
First responders alter policies
Laws are still being enforced, but not all offenders will continue to be arrested, Chief Craig Kingsbury said at the press conference. Some minor offenses will instead receive citations.
“We do not want this virus to get into our county jail,” Kingsbury said. “If we have somebody from what might be a low-level misdemeanor crime, and we have every reason to believe they will appear in court and are not a true danger to society, officers have the ability and discretion to issue a citation.”
Will officers let you go if you claim to have COVID-19?
No, though a few people have already tried, Kingsbury said. Those who say they are sick will receive appropriate medical attention and social distance while in custody. Officers are also taking precautions to maintain safety, such as wearing masks and wiping down vehicles.
“The laws have not changed with (Little’s) order,” Kingsbury said.
Calls for service to the Twin Falls Police Department have gone down slightly during the pandemic, though domestic disturbances and the number of drunk drivers have increased slightly.
The department has not criminally charged any businesses or individuals with violating the state's stay-home order, and people have mostly been compliant, Kingsbury said. Police are not requiring residents to follow public health guidelines by wearing masks or other personal protective equipment unless the governor orders them to do so in the future, he said.
Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said his department has received more calls, especially those related to flu-like symptoms. Those who call 911 will now be subject to a few additional COVID-19 related questions.
“That’s for protection of first responders as well as even the citizens out there who are vulnerable,” he said.
Firefighters will also be wearing more protective gear when responding to calls.
Three first responders have been exposed to the virus in Twin Falls. Two have returned to work and did not test positive for the virus; one is still in quarantine.
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
City of Twin Falls press briefing
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.