TWIN FALLS — City leaders are holding a community discussion to gather feedback on long-term plans for three city parks.
The discussion will be 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. East. to talk about the Facility Enhancement Plan for Harmon Park, Frontier Park and the Oregon Trail Youth Complex.
You have free articles remaining.
The plan will look at 5- to 10-year needs for current and future programs and facilities, and is the first step to ensuring that city buildings, restrooms, playing fields, and other facilities meet the current and future needs of residents.
All city residents are encouraged to attend and participate. Those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP with Recreation Supervisor Stacy McClintock, at smcclintock@tfid.org or 208-736-2265 by Jan. 20. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.